The City of Charleston is planning to hold trick or treat from 5 to 7 p.m. Oct. 31, according to a news release Monday.
However, trick-or-treating will only be held if Kanawha County is green, yellow or gold on the Department of Health and Human Resources’ color-coded school reopening map, according to the release.
The city has provided guidance for safe trick-or-treating, including wearing a cloth mask, staying 6 feet apart and avoiding congregating around homes.
The city is also advising homeowners participating to mark 6-foot distances with tape, hand out candy in an open space rather than the front door, and to distribute candy on a disinfected table to eliminate direct contact.