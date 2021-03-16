The Charleston City Council on Monday approved a $99.7 million budget for the next fiscal year.
The council approved the budget on a 22-3 vote, with members Adam Knauff, Courtney Persinger and Shannon Snodgrass casting no votes.
The municipal budget differs only slightly from last year’s approved $99.4 million budget, which shifted city employees’ health care coverage to Public Employees Insurance Agency. City estimates for this year’s budget show the switch will save Charleston close to $400,000 annually.
The switch also alleviated fears that health care costs would soon become 20% of the city’s entire budget, which city officials said last year was certain to happen if the move wasn’t made.
Funding for retired city employees’ health care coverage was not changed in this year’s budget, and the city's health clinic will remain operational.
Councilman Joseph Jenkins, also the finance committee chairman, said Monday that, one year into a pandemic, the city is in a better place financially than expected. While revenue has fallen, federal and state government reimbursements have filled some holes while cutting costs have filled others.
The city did dip into its rainy day fund to offset $2.7 million of a $4.5 million budget gap because of COVID-19 costs, according to the budget. Council members, however, expressed cautious optimism about the incoming $37.8 million in federal American Rescue Plan funding that will offset any past and future pandemic-related expenses.
Funding for street paving and demolition of dilapidated structures was increased in this year’s budget, with $3 million set aside for paving.
New city positions were created in the approved budget, including a city planning department employee who will work closely with the Charleston Land Reuse Agency. A grant-funded position for a recovery support specialist within the Coordinated Addiction Response Effort office also was added to the budget.
The Charleston police and fire departments will operate with the same number of uniformed officers as last year, with funding appropriated for 173 police officers and 169 firefighters. Police Chief Tyke Hunt said Monday that just over 150 officer positions are filled, but after adding upcoming Police Academy graduates, that number will be just over 160.
The city also allocated funding for new fire department passenger vehicles and a rescue truck, and 17 vehicles, new radio equipment and new body cameras were budgeted for the police department.
The budget estimates a $20,000 decrease in funding from the steadily declining coal severance tax, falling from $100,000 last year to $80,000 expected next year.
Also on Monday, the City Council entered into a contract for a new skate park and a separate contract for repairing and replacing various streetlights along Kanawha Boulevard.
The skate park will be between Virginia Street and Kanawha Boulevard, underneath Interstate 64 near Magic Island. The contract with American Ramp Co. to build the park is $289,016.52, paid over five years. City officials have said they expect the park to be completed this spring.
Mayor Amy Shuler Goodwin said Monday the city is finally ready to get going on repairing the streetlights on Kanawha Boulevard, a project she has long advocated for. The contract, worth $633,750, includes work on repairing pole foundations, repairing electrical systems and painting.