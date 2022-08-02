Nationally-Recognized, Quality Local Journalism..

Click here to stay informed and subscribe to the Mountain State’s Trusted News Source.

Click #isupportlocal for more information on supporting our local journalists.


Learn more about HD Media

The Charleston City Council on Monday approved distributing $500,000 in federal coronavirus relief funds to a West Side community organization.

The Hope Community Development Corp. will use the American Rescue Plan funds to support the establishment of the West Side Revive HOPE Community and Populations’ Health Poverty Solutions Center. The center will be located in buildings owned by the agency at 1039 and 1100 Central Ave. on the capital city’s West Side.

Lori Kersey covers the city and county. She can be reached at 304-348-1240 or lori.kersey

@hdmediallc.com. Follow @LoriKerseyWV on Twitter.

Tags

Recommended for you