The Charleston City Council on Monday approved distributing $500,000 in federal coronavirus relief funds to a West Side community organization.
The Hope Community Development Corp. will use the American Rescue Plan funds to support the establishment of the West Side Revive HOPE Community and Populations’ Health Poverty Solutions Center. The center will be located in buildings owned by the agency at 1039 and 1100 Central Ave. on the capital city’s West Side.
“This center will serve as an anchor for the West Side of Charleston, not to try to do everything, but to work in partnership with all these other nonprofits and state government agency groups to try to create a system where we can efficiently and effectively coordinate all the services that are currently being funded but people often cannot get to them because it’s hard for people to get to them,” the agency’s president and CEO, the Rev. Matthew Watts, said.
According to the agency’s application to the city, the center will house services that include workforce development and job training, youth and family services, a fitness and wellness center, adult literacy and youth mentoring.
“We’re trying to create something currently that doesn’t exist,” Watts said. “If someone is looking for something, we don’t want to be a wrong door. If they get to the center, then it’s our job to try to see if that service is available for the resident, and then how can we help them make the connection to that service.”
The organization’s original application to the city asked for $1.4 million for the project. Instead of recommending the city fund the entire amount, Mayor Amy Shuler Goodwin’s administration recommended the city allocate $500,000 for the center and support the organization’s request for a federal earmark for the project, City Manager Jonathan Storage told council members.
“Sen. [Joe] Manchin did put that request through to Senate Appropriations, and that is currently in process,” Storage said. “I don’t think anything has been awarded quite yet, but I think that that is indicative of both the federal government and the city administration supporting this effort.”
After Councilman Pat Jones noted the city had already given American Rescue Plan funding to a handful of other projects on the West Side, Councilwoman Caitlin Cook noted that residents there have more need than those in other parts of the city.
“When we talk about the amount of ARP money that is going into the area, I think it’s important to note that, for a lot of people that call the West Side home, it isn’t just as easy as getting in your car and driving 5 miles down the road,” Cook said. “We need to be mindful of that. And it’s got one of the lowest household incomes. So frankly, guys, I don’t know, if we put all of our ARP money into the West Side, if we still wouldn’t be playing catch-up on the investment that is needed in that part of town.”
Of the members present, four voted against funding the project — Bruce King, Adam Knauff, Courtney Persinger and Shannon Snodgrass.
Also Monday, the City Council approved a contract with Sustainable Strategies DC LLC for grant-writing services not to exceed $90,000 per year.
Storage said that, with the few items the city asked the firm to assist with during a trial period, Sustainable Strategies secured nearly $10 million in grant funding, and an additional $15.5 million is pending.
“When compared to the cost of hiring a city staff member to perform similar services including the associated benefit costs, the experience and success of the team that Sustainable Strategies had — there is no real comparison, and the administration easily recommends hiring Sustainable Strategies,” Storage said.
Lori Kersey covers the city and county. She can be reached at 304-348-1240 or lori.kersey