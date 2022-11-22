The city of Charleston will likely pay $300,000 more than it originally estimated on fuel for vehicles this year, City Council members were told Monday.
The council approved a resolution authorizing the city to use the state's existing and future fuel contracts.
The city rejected the one bid it received from its current fuel vendor that was 30-cents-per-gallon higher than the Oil Price Information Service price, which is the “gold standard” for determining day-to-day market price fluctuations for oil and gas, city manager Jonathan Storage told the City Council finance committee on Monday.
The vendor also rejected the city's preference for a fixed rate.
That bid would have been nearly 90% higher than the state’s current fuel contract, according to city officials.
The state’s contract for gas is equal to $2.7202 per gallon for E10 Gasoline and $4.7362 for diesel, he said. Those rates are about 16.5 cents above the OPIS, Storage said.
"Piggybacking" off the state’s contract will still cost the city significantly more than anticipated, said Matt Sutton, Mayor Amy Shuler Goodwin’s chief of staff.
The fiscal year 2023 budget anticipated spending $1,050,000 on gas, oil and tires. About 80% of that amount, or $840,000, is for fuel, finance director Andy Wood said. The new contract is expected to increase the cost for fuel by $300,000, to $1.17 million.
“That's just the volatility of the gas market,” Sutton said of the increase. “Our diesel costs are through the roof, and gas prices are as well. They're not as bad as diesel. And obviously, our fire trucks run on diesel, our garbage trucks run on diesel. So several years ago, when diesel was the model, then it was cheaper to do that, but now it's just more expensive.”
The city had previously received a fixed rate through the vendor that supplies fuel to the Kanawha Valley Regional Transportation Authority, but the company was unwilling to group the entities together this year, Sutton said.
“It was good that we had the prices locked in for as long as we did, but we're like everybody else now,” Sutton said. “We're going to have to start paying those higher rates because companies just aren't willing to give a fixed price because there's so much volatility in the market.”
Also Monday, the City Council approved purchasing 180 body cameras for the Charleston Police Department from Motorola Solutions for approximately $652,000 over a five-year period.
The purchase is subsidized with a $180,000 federal grant. The new bodycams will replace the department’s existing cameras, as well as ensure that every officer has his or her own device. With the contract, the company will also replace the equipment every third year, according to the resolution.
“We're excited about it, because it is getting the latest technology and we feel like it's good to have a replacement cycle as opposed to having to wait,” he said.
Sutton also added that Charleston Police Chief Tyke Hunt and Goodwin have been adamant that all officers have their own body camera with multiple charging options.
Also Monday:
- The council approved the purchase and installation of a walk-in cooler for the Charleston Coliseum and Convention Center. The city will contract with Hooten Equipment Company for the purchase, which will total approximately $34,000;
- The council certified the results of the city's general election;
- The council's finance committee heard from Storage that the city has so far spent approximately $108,000 on services from financial consulting firm BDO. The city contracted with the firm earlier this year to oversee its spending of $37 million in American Rescue Plan funds. The contract is on an hourly basis and is not to exceed $500,000. Storage is required to notify the committee each time the expenses exceed a denomination $100,000.