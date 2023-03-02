Nationally-Recognized, Quality Local Journalism..

An attorney is likely to be the city of Charleston’s next city manager. Mayor Amy Goodwin announced Thursday that she will appoint Ben Mishoe as city manager.

Mishoe’s appointment is subject to Charleston City Council approval at its March 6 meeting.

