An attorney is likely to be the city of Charleston’s next city manager. Mayor Amy Goodwin announced Thursday that she will appoint Ben Mishoe as city manager.
Mishoe’s appointment is subject to Charleston City Council approval at its March 6 meeting.
“We are excited to welcome Ben Mishoe as our new City Manager,” Goodwin said in a news release. “Ben not only brings a wealth of knowledge and experience to this position, he also brings his commitment to serving those in his community.”
Mishoe would replace former city manager Jonathan Storage, who left city government at the beginning of the year for a new role as an assistant U.S. attorney at the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Southern District of West Virginia.
Mishoe, of Charleston, is president of the West Virginia State Bar, a member of the Judicial Vacancy Advisory Commission and is on the West Virginia University College of Law Visiting Committee, according to the city.
He most recently worked for Shaffer & Shaffer, a Charleston-based personal injury law firm. While at the firm, his work included representation of plaintiffs and defendants, as well as insurers and other business entities. Mishoe regularly served as appointed counsel for those who could not afford representation in criminal matters and cases of abuse and neglect.
Before joining Shaffer & Shaffer in 2008, Mishoe served two years as law clerk to Judge James Rowe, of the 11th Judicial Circuit of West Virginia, serving Greenbrier and Pocahontas counties.
“I am honored by the opportunity to join Mayor Goodwin’s staff and to help continue the progress I saw during her first term," Mishoe said in the news release. "I’m beyond excited to get started, and am committed to working hard each day for the residents and businesses of Charleston — a city my wife and I love.”