Nationally-Recognized, Quality Local Journalism..

Click here to stay informed and subscribe to the Mountain State’s Trusted News Source.

Click #isupportlocal for more information on supporting our local journalists.


Learn more about HD Media

To Dan Davis, there's a simple truth about the city of Charleston.

You’ve got long-established community assets -- the Clay Center, a wonderfully remodeled Civic Center, and some downtown improvements, such as a new Slack Plaza and a nearby bustling brew pub -- and those are things are nice. 

Greg Stone covers business. He can be reached at 304-348-5124 or gstone@hdmediallc.com.

Tags

Recommended for you