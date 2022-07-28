To Dan Davis, there's a simple truth about the city of Charleston.
You’ve got long-established community assets -- the Clay Center, a wonderfully remodeled Civic Center, and some downtown improvements, such as a new Slack Plaza and a nearby bustling brew pub -- and those are things are nice.
But decent wages are hard to come by. Younger people keep leaving. The city’s homeless problem shows no signs of abating. And empty industrial buildings and abandoned homes abound, particularly on the West Side, where he and wife Hillary Harrison both live and keep their business, Kin Ship Goods.
“I’ve never really been quiet about the fact that it’s hard to be here,” Davis said. “I get sort of tired of people pretending that it’s not.”
Lest Davis sound like a pessimist, down on the future, he is far from it. In fact, he and Harrison recently purchased a building two doors down from their current abode at 613 Tennessee Avenue. The new building at 617 Tennessee is nearly a carbon copy of their current space since both sit in the same footprint. Both are about 6,500 square feet.
The space most recently served as the home of Mountain State Awards & Graphics and before that Folklore Music, now on Quarrier Street.
Their belief that Charleston still has good days ahead led the couple to buy the new building. As others flee, they are putting down roots.
“We live in a city and state that has a constant stream of people leaving,” the Kin Ship website says. “That can be hard on the heart -- for those that stay and those that leave. We want to invest in this place that means so much to us . . .”
Taking such a plunge is “a big risk,” Davis acknowledges. That’s why he and Harrison are holding an online fundraiser called “The Future is Cozy,” at the Kin Ship Goods website, www.kinshipgoods.com. Those interested in contributing may do so under several levels.
“We have more administrative people now,” Harrison said. “We’re sitting in the break room on top of each other.”
The new building appears nearly done. A recent visit revealed fresh drywall and the smell of construction. The couple will continue to operate both buildings, an arrangement that will allow Base Camp Printing -- which rents a vertically shaped space just off the main Kin Ship retail area -- to take over the main area. Base Camp prints posters, stationery and the like, with vintage equipment.
Where Base Camp is now, the couple plans to install an art gallery called Hausfly, owing to Davis’ German heritage. That’s in the current building. In the new space, Kin Ship’s 12 employees will have more room, and some lucky people will get one of five offices.
The last room of the building will house something called The Snack Institute. It’s not a vending machine emporium, but a planned event space for writers, musicians and other creative types to do their thing, and as a community gathering spot.
Such places are important, they believe, to foster community and belonging and offset the negatives of living in a city with uncertain economics.
“We don’t need to do these things,” Davis said. “The gallery and [The Snack Institute] are not going to make any more money for us. But we’re excited about it.”
“The Future is Cozy” plays on a common Kin Ship adjective. To Davis, “cozy” means doing things or being in places that make a person “comfortable in their own skin, in their mental well being and with people who are like minded. We live in a world of anxiety.”
For those who aren’t familiar with Kin Ship, the business specializes in creating T-shirts and apparel that sell like crazy all over the world. Most carry a pro-West Virginia message.
Roseanne Barr, who Davis admits is “problematic,” wore one of their shirts on the 2018 reboot of the show, before racially charged comments got her bounced off the show and her character killed. Rockers Patty Smith and The Strokes have also donned Kin Ship gear on stage. Smith’s read “People Have the Power.” Actress Mindy Kaling of “The Office” fame wore a Kin Ship shirt on her show “The Mindy Project.”
They take internet orders and ship the $30 shirts. The two did not even plan on operating a bricks-and-mortar shop when their dream began years ago in Louisville, Kentucky. From a spare bedroom of their apartment, they began with one design and one printing press.
“We both worked 9-to-5 jobs for about five years,” Harrison remembers. “We’d get off work and work on printing until three or four in the morning, get three or fours of sleep and do it again. Some nights we were so tired we’d just cry.”
Harrison is 42 and Davis 38. When it comes to urging people to stay here, Harrison is not preachy. “Because I left,” she said. At 19, she felt Charleston did not offer enough so she picked up and moved to Louisville, where she met Davis. The two were initially just co-workers and friends.
By the time their relationship had turned into something else, and they had begun to sell some shirts -- with the help of a $1,200 loan from a friend -- Harrison decided she wanted to come home.
Her family played a part. “My dad passed away six months after we moved back so I’m thankful I got that time with him,” she said. The two decided a storefront would be helpful in establishing themselves.
Their first space, which they moved into in 2014, is now occupied by Black Locust Woodshop. It is shoehorned between the AT&T building and the crumbling Stone & Thomas edifice on Lee Street. They moved to Tennessee Avenue in 2016, to be part of what is still a work in progress, the Elk City business district.
Now they are extending their footprint there, which is good news for employees Craig Rife, 48, a Huntington native and 12-year Kin Ship member, and Amanda Miller, 38.
“I’m really excited,” he said. “More offices, more space, more room to ship. I want to do good things, have fun and be a part of the community. This doesn’t feel like a standard job where you where you’re just cranking out shirts all day.”
Miller has only been at Kin Ship two years. She looked and looked for anything in her apparel/design/marketing interests and only Kin Ship surfaced. Charleston is fine, she says, but good jobs are scarce. A non-drinker, she also jokes that many of the city’s major happenings seem to include beer as a central ingredient -- Foam at the Dome, Oktoberwest, the revamped Regatta and a popular new beer pub downtown.
“But I can be myself here,” said Miller, who grew up in Morgantown. “I don’t have to put on a work hat when I come here.”
Miller talked as she printed a Kin Ship logo on the back collar of a shirt. In the next room, shirt designer Joey Clagg worked on a Frankenstein pig head for comedian Paula Tompkins’ podcast. Kin Ship handles her merchandise and graphics. Yes, the pig had bolts in its neck.
Harrison and Davis say they aren’t overly interested in money, but their work ethic does not reflect that. No slacker herself, Harrison acknowledges her husband is tireless.
“I like to make things,” he said. “I take pride in my work. I like that feeling of being really worn out from work. I’ve worked here all night, passed out for an hour and woke up and done it all over again.”
Though they are holding the online fundraiser, Harrison says the fate of the capital improvements does not hinge on its outcome.
“We’re scrappy and will continue figuring out how to make it work,” she said. “It will just take longer and be a little more challenging.”