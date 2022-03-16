A Charleston bridge will be renamed in memory of a fallen city police officer.
The Legislature this session completed work on House Concurrent Resolution 26, which renames the US 60/Washington Street Bridge over the Elk River as “Charleston Police Officer Cassie Johnson Memorial Bridge.”
Johnson, 28, died after being shot while responding to a parking complaint in December 2020.
Lead resolution sponsor Delegate Larry Rowe, D-Kanawha, said Johnson represents the finest of first responders.
“She was just doing her job, and she goes to a regular call and is shot dead,” Rowe said. “It really shows the kind of sacrifice that first responders make. Now, they may not be shot, but at any time during their careers they can be. And of course, it's a burden on their families the possibility that they would be killed in the line of duty.”
Other sponsors included delegates Jim Barach, D-Kanawha; Mike Pushkin, D-Kanawha; Doug Skaff, D-Kanawha; Larry Pack, R-Kanawha; Chris Pritt, R-Kanawha; Moore Capito, R-Kanawha; Dianna Graves, R-Kanawha; Dana Ferrell, R-Kanawha; and Kayla Young, D-Kanawha; and Mark Dean, R-Mingo.
Skaff is president of HD Media, parent company of the Gazette-Mail.
The bridge selected is the one closest to the Charleston Police Department’s police memorial at Pennsylvania Avenue and Washington Street, Rowe noted.
The original resolution would have called the bridge "Charleston Police Officer Cassie Johnson Fallen Heroes Memorial Bridge," but the Senate amended the name, leaving out the "fallen heroes" portion, something Rowe called "very appropriate."
Greg Bailey, chief engineer of operations and deputy highway engineer for the Division of Highways, said in a typical year, 60 to 80 structures are named throughout the state.
The Legislature will send the bridge renaming resolutions to the Division of Highways as it officially closes the legislative session, Bailey said.
"They have a lot of official documents that they have to finalize to memorialize everything that happened in the session, and one of those is they send official copies of all those resolutions for those bridge namings to the Highway department as official resolutions that have been passed," Bailey said.
Highways officials typically gets those resolutions around April 1, but there is no set date, Bailey said.
Once the DOH receives the resolutions, they’ll be divided between the Division of Highways' 10 districts so that signs can be made with new names. Depending on the situation, bridge renamings may involve a ceremony, Bailey said.
Lt. Tony Hazelett, chief of detectives for the Charleston Police Department, said Wednesday a renaming ceremony had not been planned as of yet.
Any time a bridge is named for someone, it’s significant, Bailey said, but this one has special meaning for people in Charleston and the Kanawha Valley
"We'll be watching for it, and certainly work with whoever, whether it be just the family or the city or both, or the police department, we will certainly work with them to try to accommodate anything they need in terms of specific dates or specific times or traffic control, whatever needs to be done,” Bailey said.