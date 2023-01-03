A Morris Street landmark dating to the Civil War has been sold for $600,000 to a Columbus, Ohio, firm that develops affordable housing.
It has been a deal long in the works, and, to this point, without monetary support from the city of Charleston. The Woda Cooper Group applied for $600,000 to cover the purchase price in a late 2021 application for COVID-related American Rescue Plan Act funds.
The city says other hurdles remain to be jumped, such as a lack of parking and planning and zoning issues.
Matt Sutton, Mayor Amy Shuler Goodwin’s chief of staff, said the $600,000 Woda requested is still available. He said the administration had been waiting to see how serious the developer’s intentions were.
He said Woda enjoys a fine reputation in the affordable housing market, spread across 14 states, from Wisconsin to Georgia. One of its new complexes is on 7th Avenue on the city’s West Side.
A deed on file Tuesday at the Kanawha County Courthouse shows Four-S Development on Morris Street selling Parcel C of Morris Square Associates.
Two principals in Morris Square Associates were T.J. Summers and his late father Al. Morris Square bought the building from Charleston Milling Co. in 2001, hence the name Charmco. Charleston Milling Co. functioned from the mid-1800s to the mid-1970s as a facility that ground and processed a variety of grains. It is on the National Register of Historic Places.
Corporate permutations and a merger turned Morris Square into Four-S Development LLC, “the owner of the property hereby conveyed,” according to the Charmco deed filed Dec. 13, 2022. T.J. Summers is listed as manager of Four-S Development under Secretary of State’s records.
Summers acknowledged Tuesday the deal had closed. He said replacement of the building’s roof and other maintenance repairs made keeping it cost prohibitive for him.
“I think it’s a worthwhile project,” Summers said. “It’s certainly better than an empty building.”
In an email Tuesday, Woda Cooper Vice President Tom Simons downplayed issues raised by the city, even setting a construction start date of next month. He said the project will take 16 months to complete and represent a $13 million investment, the same figure provided in the application.
“All parking will be provided on-site or in the adjacent Morris Street lot owned by the city. We have an agreement in place to lease parking spaces with the City of Charleston,” Simons wrote.
Simons predicted an annual eligible income range of between $25,690 and $42,540. Projected gross rents, he wrote, are $641 a month for one-bedroom units; $778 for two-bedroom units; and $899 for a three-bedroom unit.
Simons indicated the project is on pace to receive both federal tax credits from the National Park Service and West Virginia Housing low-income tax credits. He predicted more than a year ago annual revenue of $263,753 and expenses of $188,278.
Woda is a longtime affiliate of the West Virginia Housing Development Fund and has partnered loosely with Mountain Mission on the Charmco deal. Mountain Mission has agreed to help with social services, a representative said last year, to the extent it feasibly and legally can.
“City Council hasn’t voted yes or no,” Sutton said. “There have been some concerns. The next few months will be important.
“Woda does tremendous work. Some development is preferred than no development at all. It’s one of the lynchpins of that area.”
Both the fashionable Bricks and Barrels restaurant and the upscale Parkview Lofts condominium building help provide a handsome perimeter for the Charmco neighborhood, and a backdrop to what is now Go-Mart Park. Charmco rests just beyond the right-field wall, across Morris Street.
Sutton acknowledged approximately 100 parking spaces exist directly next to the Charmco building. The lot is owned by the city and is often bare, except for a small number of 601 Morris St. employees who park there. That is the building attached to the ballpark.
Longtime real estate broker Darrell Rolston wrote a letter in opposition to the project nearly a year ago, spawned by the ARPA application. Rolston owns Plaza East Shopping Center on Morris, across from the ballpark and next to Charmco.
“Charmco Lofts, as proposed, has inadequate onsite access, parking and green space for children to play,” part of his letter reads. “The building would be better suited for an elderly high rise that could take advantage of the amenities afforded by the Plaza East shopping center having a CVS pharmacy, CAMC with doctors and hospitals, Family Dollar and the entertainment from Charleston’s Dirty Birds baseball team.”
CVS is no longer at Plaza East. It pulled up stakes last summer, though Rolston said its lease is still in effect. There are plenty of discount stores such as Family Dollar within walking distance. There is no proliferation of senior citizens at Dirty Bird games.
Sutton said 58 ARPA applications were received, some of them duplicates by the same applicant. Charmco was one of 35 a committee headed by Goodwin recommended.