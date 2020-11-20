The City of Charleston’s annual Christmas Parade has been canceled for this year, the city announced Friday.
Mayor Amy Shuler Goodwin in a news release cited rising COVID-19 cases as the reason for the move.
“Last year’s Christmas parade was the largest in City of Charleston history. We were looking forward to creating that holiday excitement again this year but with COVID-19 cases rising throughout the City, County and State, we felt it would be irresponsible to move forward in this year’s planning,” Goodwin said.
City-sponsored Christmas activities will be announced in the coming weeks, according to the release.
“We look forward to creating new socially distant traditions this year and, hopefully, returning to a large evening parade next year,” Goodwin said.
COVID-19 cases and deaths are skyrocketing at a pace unseen during the pandemic in West Virginia. Fifty-nine West Virginians have died because of the virus in the past seven days, including nine from Kanawha County.
There are 1,100 active cases in Kanawha County, with 556 people in the county having tested positive in the past seven days, according to the state’s COVID-19 dashboard Friday.