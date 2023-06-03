Long before he knew it was coming, Chef Paul Smith began preparing for the biggest night (thus far) of his professional life -- working out before dawn three days a week, walking a few other days and making healthier food choices.
Local fitness guru Michael Lipscomb “is thinning this out” Smith said, running a hand along his torso.
He’d been at it for roughly a year when -- elbow deep in soapy dishwater at Kanawha City sports bar The Pitch back in January -- he learned he was one of two Charleston chefs named semifinalists for the elite James Beard Foundation’s Restaurant and Chef Awards.
When he learned he’d made the finals a few months later, he quickly decided what he would wear.
“I am getting back in my wedding tuxedo” from 2011, he grinned.
“I did buy a pair of fancy shoes that may or may not have a red bottom on the bottom of them,” he added.
For those in the culinary world, it is hard to put into words -- impossible to overstate -- the importance of this moment. “As a chef, this is the Oscars. This is the Academy Awards for us. This is the biggest of the big deals, in my mind,” he said.
Born in 1903, James Beard was a chef and cookbook author credited with launching the first television cooking show long before such shows were popular and long before there was such a thing as celebrity chefs. After his death in 1985, his friends got together to launch the James Beard Foundation to continue his work in the culinary arts and to recognize those who achieve excellence.
The 2023 James Beard Restaurant and Chef Awards, with an expected 1,650 guests on hand, will be held Monday at the Lyric Opera of Chicago. A post-awards celebration featuring food and beverage stations highlighting previous winners from around the country will follow.
“It’s a very exclusive event,” said Steven Keith, West Virginia food aficionado and Gazette-Mail columnist who will attend the ceremony.
“It’s red carpet arrivals. It’s paparazzi. It’s this huge gala after the ceremony where they have dozens and dozens of previous James Beard winners preparing food and drinks in this reception setting. And it’s crazy. I went once a couple of years ago and was just kind of blown away.”
With the biggest names in the culinary world on hand, Smith admits he might be a little star-struck. Maybe a lot.
“I don’t know what to expect. I’ll probably fanboy out half the time. Like, there’s all these people that I have looked up to. These are restaurants that I’ve been to, and I’m like, 'Oh, my gosh,'" he said.
The awards process is very secretive, so how this all came about, Smith insisted, is anyone’s guess.
“I guess my mom could have nominated me, but someone had to back it up after the nomination. So then there are semifinalists, and then there is a different round of judges that come in and mystery shop,” he said.
“So they come in, they eat. We don't know who they are. We don't know when they're coming. Like, we literally have no clue. And then they must have enjoyed what they had and their experience. So then we made it to the finals.”
Smith is in the Best Chef: Southeast category, which recognizes chefs in Georgia, Kentucky, North Carolina, South Carolina, Tennessee and West Virginia who do far more than “set high standards in their culinary skills,” according to the Foundation website. They are also looking for chefs who “are making efforts to help create a sustainable work culture in their respective regions while contributing positively to their broader community.”
“Contributing positively to the broader community can mean a range of things -- from the fair treatment of staff to the types of ingredients they choose to highlight and whom they purchase them from, to actively supporting the community through policy advocacy, providing support for the food insecure and more,” said Dawn Padmore, James Beard Foundation Vice President of Awards.
“Whether within their restaurant, their broader community or our food system at large, we are looking for people who model behavior that pushes American food culture and the food and beverage industry forward in a more equitable and sustainable direction. People who we look to as leaders,” she added.
In other words, they are looking for someone very much like Smith.
A graduate of Charleston Catholic High School, West Virginia State University and the Culinary Institute of America, Smith is the co-owner and executive chef of 1010 Bridge, The Pitch and Ellen's Ice Cream, and a chef partner at Barkadas and The Humble Tomato in Lewisburg.
He is also the creator of the Eat Local WV Facebook page, a board member and market chef at Capitol Market, the owner of Taste WV magazine and the Metro Valley Ambassador Chef for the West Virginia Division of Tourism.
“Paul is, without question, one of our greatest ambassadors. He has helped us tremendously with events throughout the year,” said West Virginia Secretary of Tourism Chelsea Ruby.
“But the thing I think sets Paul apart is that he is willing to help anybody in the industry. Paul promotes every single restaurant in West Virginia. When we have him do interviews and when we have him go places, it’s not about his restaurant. It’s about helping the entire industry,” she said.
Just last week, for example, the Division of Tourism hosted members of the South Carolina media scene and Breeze Airways executives for a day at the New River Gorge to help celebrate the launch of the airline’s new service between the two Charlestons.
“Paul came along with us on the trip, and he prepared for them an amazing West Virginia-style picnic lunch,” she said.
The menu included fried green tomatoes, hand-cut potato chips with ramp dip, pepperoni rolls, Ellen’s Ice Cream and more.
“It was a very cool menu,” Ruby said. “We actually had a picnic right beside the New River, and Paul was there. He told them his story. He told them all about the ingredients. It was really special.”
Early last fall, when Tourism officials decided to reach out to editors at major food publications like Bon Appetite, Smith put together a Blue Apron-style meal kit, complete with all the food, that was sent to those on the list.
“It had all West Virginia packaging. It was an Almost Heaven theme, and we had an Almost Heaven fall menu,” Ruby said.
The kit included a West Virginia pork chop with a maple glaze with seasoned sweet potatoes and apples, an effort to attract influential writers to the Mountain State.
As the former executive chef at Buzz Food Service, Smith was instrumental in helping to launch the first Charleston Restaurant Week in 2014, following the devastating water crisis that forced dozens of local restaurants to close for weeks.
“That first year we had eight restaurants that participated, and I’m sure it was Paul who made the first outreach to every single one of those eight,” said Dickinson Gould, president of Buzz Food Service.
Being one of two local semifinalists -- along with Ramin Mirzakhani from Laury’s Restaurant -- and now a finalist, is “beyond a dream,” said Smith. But more than that, it speaks volumes about West Virginia.
“It just shows you that we are now looked at as a culinary scene,” he said. “Charleston is a restaurant destination now, and that is amazing.”
“I think this is incredibly impactful,” said Ruby. “Folks probably don’t realize what a big deal it is. This puts West Virginia on a whole different level when it comes to dining.”
Over the past six years, she said, her department has surveyed travelers who’ve come to West Virginia, as well as those who’ve chosen to go elsewhere.
“And we’ve seen every year ... food pops up on that list," she said. "People are very interested in having local food when they’re traveling.”
“You think of the major metropolitan markets [in this division]. You think of Atlanta, Charlotte, Nashville, Charleston, South Carolina, Lexington, Louisville. And for 1010, a 42-seat restaurant in Charleston, West Virginia, to be in this, it's beyond what I ever imagined,” Smith said.
“And I just want to make sure that everybody, including everybody in Charleston and everybody in West Virginia, that we're all a part of this and we all can feel this pride together that I'm feeling right now.”
As for his own current travel plans, Smith said, that 12-year-old tux will play a prominent role.
“I’m going to Chicago. I got to look the part,” he said, almost giddy. “I don’t look at myself as a James Beard Award-winning chef, but I’m sure as heck going to look like it when I’m there.”
Taylor Swift’s Eras Tour hits Chicago for three days this weekend. And of course, most restaurants will be closed on Sunday and Monday. So, ironically, Smith’s not sure his group can get a dinner reservation.
In a way, it doesn’t even matter.
“I just want to soak it all in. I want to walk Chicago. I want to maybe take a couple of minutes and take a deep breath and look out over the lake," he said.
“I want to remember this.”
