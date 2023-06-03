Nationally-Recognized, Quality Local Journalism..

Charleston Chef Paul Smith was named a finalist for the prestigious James Beard Foundation's awards in the Best Chef: Southeast category. He will attend the annual awards ceremony in Chicago on Monday, June 5, where the winners in each category will be announced.

Long before he knew it was coming, Chef Paul Smith began preparing for the biggest night (thus far) of his professional life -- working out before dawn three days a week, walking a few other days and making healthier food choices.

Local fitness guru Michael Lipscomb “is thinning this out” Smith said, running a hand along his torso.

Chef Paul Smith
Chef Paul Smith in the kitchen at his restaurant, 1010 Bridge.
Chef Paul Smith
Charleston chef Paul Smith is a finalist in the Best Chef: Southeast category of the the James Beard Foundation's Restaurant and Chef Awards.
Chef Paul Smith - photo from Capitol Market.jpg

James Beard-nominated Chef Paul Smith from 1010 Bridge Restaurant cooks for Capitol Market events like Flowers After Hours and teaches the summer series Let's Get Cooking!

