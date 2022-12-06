Charleston Christmas parade rescheduled Staff report Dec 6, 2022 2 hrs ago Comments Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Nationally-Recognized, Quality Local Journalism.. Click here to stay informed and subscribe to the Mountain State’s Trusted News Source. Click #isupportlocal for more information on supporting our local journalists. Learn more about HD Media Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Charleston is rescheduling the annual Christmas Parade because of weather.The parade was rescheduled to 7 p.m. Dec. 15 because of rain forecast for Thursday, according to an email from city officials.The city said it is contacting participating groups. — Staff report Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Recommended for you Trending Now Articles ArticlesWVU roundup: Multiple players entering transfer portal including QB Daniels, per reportSmith murder trial not a 'whodunit,' defense attorney saysElk Elementary Center pool being replaced, reopenedMuchow: Personal income tax shortfall a 'timing' issueAll lanes of I-77 closed around Cabin Creek after tractor trailer wreckMarshall football: Herd got what it wanted in Myrtle Beach BowlBoys basketball: Regular season kicks off with slate of games this weekEPA head visits WVa city that had 10-year water advisoryAirport leader seeks advice from legislators on slip that could hinder facility accessChuck Landon: Did Sun Belt short-change MU? See More of the Social Marketplace Today's Cartoon Gazette-Mail cartoon: December 6, 2022 Daily Mail WV University of Charleston implements Virtual Reality Education Laboratory John Warren Davis: A trailblazing educator Ever popular evergreen tree still a family Christmas favorite Remembering Woody: A tribute in pictures Midwives making a comeback in rural communities