The Charleston City Council on Monday approved a $112 million budget that includes the first step in a multi-year plan to raise the minimum wage for city employees to $15 per hour.
Council members unanimously passed the fiscal year 2023-2024 budget during its regular meeting. The budget year starts July 1.
City of Charleston workers who make $11.56 to $15 per hour will see the biggest pay increase this year, $1.44 per hour. The pay raises are incrementally lower for each increasing pay range.
Those making between $23 and $25 per hour will get a pay raise of $.50 per hour.
The city plans to raise the salaries of all the city employees to no lower than $15 per hour by fiscal year 2027.
The total cost for this year's raises will be $894,000 and will affect 312 workers, finance director Andy Wood previously said.
“Overall, we're really excited about this, being able to start the process of moving all of our employees to a floor salary of $15 an hour,” Matt Sutton, Mayor Amy Shuler Goodwin’s chief of staff, said after the meeting.
Sutton said this is the most expensive year in the administration’s plan to increase salaries.
"If you take somebody making $11 an hour and make them $13 an hour, well, there's somebody making $13 who then needs to move up based on job responsibility," Sutton said. "So, it took a little bit more stepping up a lot of employees. Next year will be a little bit cheaper. The year after that will be a little bit cheaper.”
Sutton said the city’s plan to raise the minimum wage does not include any increases in taxes or fees for residents.
“We were able to do that within the budget that we have,” Sutton said. “A lot of that has to do with just how we've managed money over the last four years and the infrastructure we've created within the city government's finances."
“We've cut a lot,” Sutton added. “We've cut a lot of stuff that's was unnecessary, in our opinion. So, we're now able to give that back to the employees.”
The budget also includes pay raises for experienced police officers that will total around $310,000 this year. It also increases sick time accrual for firefighters from eight hours to 12 hours per month, Wood said.
The budget also keeps health care premiums for workers and retirees flat by absorbing an increase of 16%, or about $1 million, in PEIA costs.
It increases an annual incentive for paramedics in the fire department from $2,400 a year to $2,750 a year, and increases an incentive for ambulance shifts from $3 per hour to $3.50.
