The Charleston City Council on Monday approved a $112 million budget that includes the first step in a multi-year plan to raise the minimum wage for city employees to $15 per hour.

Council members unanimously passed the fiscal year 2023-2024 budget during its regular meeting. The budget year starts July 1.

Lori Kersey covers the city and county. She can be reached at 304-348-1240 or lori.kersey@hdmediallc.com. Follow @LoriKerseyWV on Twitter.

