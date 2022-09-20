The Charleston City Council on Monday unanimously passed a bill creating a commission aimed at providing assistance to victims of violence.
Bill 7964 creates the Charleston Victims Assistance Program Commission.
Councilwoman Deanna McKinney, who represents Ward 6 on the city's West Side, sponsored the bill. McKinney lost her teenage son to gun violence in 2014. Tymel McKinney was shot to death as he sat on his porch.
“It's really hard, especially as a parent, to start all over when you have to bury one of your children,” McKinney said. “I can't explain what type of world that you're in now. But it's really hard.”
The bill establishes the commission as an "agency of the city to account for revenues received from transfers from other funds and other available sources, including donations, to be used for victims assistance and violence prevention education efforts and support.”
Under the bill, one responsibility of the commission is to review and recommend approval of applications for funds related to violence prevention and victim compensation. The bill does not indicate whether the city should fund the commission, or with what amount.
A city spokeswoman said that once the commission has been appointed and identifies its goals and priorities, it can make a request to the city for funding, which will be reviewed. Funding requests can also be made by council members through resolution.
McKinney said she would request the city allocate $350,000 to the program start off with.
The commission will also coordinate the city's National Night Out, National Gun Violence Awareness Day and other violence prevention efforts. It will also work with the city to identify policy changes to help victims and to prevent violence, according to the bill.
The state has a Crime Victims Compensation Fund that’s available to victims and certain family members of victims. The state fund reimburses expenses that are incurred as a direct result of a crime, including lost wages and income, mental health counseling, funerals, mileage to medical treatment facilities, and medical and dental care.
City attorney Kevin Baker told the Ordinance and Rules Committee the program is anticipated to be a supplement to the state fund, referring victims to the program and filling gaps when the assistance it provides isn’t sufficient.
McKinney said she envisions providing direct assistance to people affected by crime with expenses like utility bills and therapy.
“Absolutely anything that the tragedy has stopped in your life, and you need to help to rebuild or to get back into the swing of things, that's what that fund is for,” McKinney said. "Some people probably can’t ... pay their rent because they couldn’t work. That's what the whole committee is for."
As amended by the council's Ordinance and Rules Committee Monday, the bill also requires the commission’s bylaws to be approved by city council.
Under the bill, seven members, all appointed by the mayor, will make up the commission: the police chief, two city council members, and four city residents who have expressed interest and history in violence prevention and providing support for violence victims. Of the four residents, at least one must be a social worker or mental health worker, and at least one must be a spiritual leader, the bill says.