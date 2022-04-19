After getting approval from the Charleston City Council on Monday, four community organizations will receive federal coronavirus relief money.
The council approved the distribution of more than $3.5 million in American Rescue Plan funds to four organizations: West Virginia Health Right; Manna Meal; the Girl Scouts of Black Diamond Council; and the West Virginia Food and Farm Coalition.
- Health Right, a free and charitable clinic, will get $1.5 million for the expansion of its East End clinic and additions to its West Side clinic, including a roof.
- Manna Meal, a downtown soup kitchen, will receive approximately $1.2 million to purchase and staff a food truck and to run the program for four years. The money also will help the soup kitchen to restock food to meet increased demand caused by the pandemic.
- The Food and Farm Coalition will get $989,676 for the operation of a community-owned grocery store and the implementation of SNAP Stretch, a program that matches EBT/food stamp purchases for qualifying fruits and vegetables at participating farmers markets. The Keep Your Faith Cooperation, a West Side nonprofit organization, will operate the store.
- The Girl Scouts will receive $50,000 for the creation of a makers’ space/flexible meeting space within the organization’s building on the West Side, a career pathways and a mentorship program for teen girls, and the development of other programming.
Monday’s meeting marked the first community applications for American Rescue Plan funding to be considered by the full City Council.
The city initially had planned to put all funding requests on the agenda for March 7. That was delayed so that BDO, a firm contracted by the city to provide accounting services for American Rescue Plan money, could prepare individual agreements with each organization recommended to receive funding. The city also received risk assessments from each organization.
Council members unanimously approved the funding for the Girl Scouts and Health Right. Council members Adam Knauff and Shannon Snodgrass were the only two votes against funding Manna Meal. Knauff alone voted against the Food and Farm Coalition’s funding request.
Mayor Amy Shuler Goodwin said the American Rescue Plan funding is meant to address the effects COVID-19 has had in the community on things like food insecurity and health and wellness.
“So, when you saw the grants go out the door this evening, they’re going to go directly to entities and programs that are going to help kids that are struggling, those who have food insecurity, those who have health challenges that need our help,” Goodwin said.
Goodwin and the city’s American Rescue Plan advisory committee have recommended funding be distributed for 27 other community projects that will be brought before the City Council for a vote as necessary agreements and risk assessments are completed. Goodwin said the distribution process will take weeks and months.
The biggest victory of the night, Goodwin said, was the process the city set up to vet each project.
“While painstakingly slow, and certainly not over yet, the most important thing that we can do is do a full assessment and a full valuation on each one of these entities that are receiving money,” Goodwin said. “So, number one, the community has confidence that the money that we’re providing is, number one, going to the right place and, number two and most important, especially to the federal government, that it’s done correctly. So, our level of confidence is extremely high.”
Also Monday, with a split vote, the council passed an ordinance prohibiting city elected officials, Mayor’s Office employees, heads of departments and their spouses and businesses from receiving grant funding from the city unless they receive an opinion from the West Virginia Ethics Commission saying they may do so. The bill also has exceptions for grants based on low income.
Thirteen council members voted for the bill, 11 voted against it.
Bill sponsor Shannon Snodgrass has said she introduced the bill after Councilwoman Keeley Steele, the owner of the now-closed Bluegrass Kitchen restaurant, received a $10,000 small-business grant from the city funded by money from a settlement over the 2014 water crisis.
In response to the city’s request for an opinion on the matter, the Ethics Commission held that a council member receiving the grant would not violate the ethics law unless that council member used their position to influence program rewards or obtain preferential treatment.
Steele has said she went through the proper channels and acted properly in seeking and receiving the grant.
“I’m glad that it passed,” Snodgrass said after the meeting. “I think more checks and balances are always good in government, and I’m glad that we have another layer of transparency.”
In opposing the bill, Council President Becky Ceperley said the legislation was not needed. She said the bill could have unintended consequences.
“To me, it is an opportunity for us to really create havoc with something that is already set in place,” Ceperley said. “We’re already covered. The problems and concerns in this bill are already addressed.”
The state ethics act basically says public servants may not use their positions for private gain. When assuming office, council members also swear not to become “pecuniarily interested directly or indirectly in any contract with the city.”
The version of the bill approved Monday had two differences from the one approved last week by the city’s Ordinance and Rules Committee. The approved version took out the criminal penalties for violating the ordinance. Instead, it says those in violation would be subject to disciplinary action and the grant would be null and void.
The approved version also says “spouses,” instead of immediate family members, of certain employees and council members may not receive city grants.
Snodgrass said she is OK with most of the changes. Having the bill on the books at all is an improvement, she said.
“Again, it’s more than what we had, and we needed something on the books, because nothing really specifically addressed grants, and that was the purpose of the bill, [with] all the money that’s coming and has gone through the municipality here,” she said. “So yeah, I was OK with it.
“I wish it would have been included indirectly,” she said. “That’s what’s in our oath of office. I don’t know why they deviated from that. But it’s a start.”