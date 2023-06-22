Nationally-Recognized, Quality Local Journalism..

The Charleston City Council on Wednesday approved what Mayor Amy Shuler Goodwin called the “next best step” toward developing a multimillion-dollar sports facility in the city.

Council members signed off on the creation of a joint development entity with the Kanawha County Commission that would oversee the proposed Capital Sports Center, planned for two ancillary properties of the Charleston Town Center mall.

Lori Kersey covers the city and county. She can be reached at 304-348-1240 or lori.kersey@hdmediallc.com. Follow @LoriKerseyWV on Twitter.

