The Charleston City Council on Wednesday approved what Mayor Amy Shuler Goodwin called the “next best step” toward developing a multimillion-dollar sports facility in the city.
Council members signed off on the creation of a joint development entity with the Kanawha County Commission that would oversee the proposed Capital Sports Center, planned for two ancillary properties of the Charleston Town Center mall.
The proposed $80 million facility would feature an aquatic center, multiple basketball courts, volleyball courts, an indoor turf field, wrestling mats, pickleball courts, an elevated running/walking track and more, according to an announcement last year. It would be the largest joint venture ever between the city and the county.
The council approved Kyle Mork, a parent of children involved with travel sports, and Nancy Bruns, a local business owner, as the city’s appointees to the board of directors leading the joint development entity, and Steve White to be the initial director of the entity.
The Kanawha County Commission will appoint two other board members, rounding out the five-member board.
The resolution was adopted on a voice vote. Councilwoman Shannon Snodgrass was the lone dissenting vote.
Snodgrass said the concept of the sports complex is a good idea, but questioned how the city would have the money to build and maintain the facility.
“I understand that there's a lot of federal money that may be available currently," she said. "That's why we want to move forward, to try to create a vessel to see if we can apply for some of those. And to begin that process, maybe that should be brought before council with the plan and have this entity formulated prior to the announcement [of the project]."
She said council members were not told of the proposed project before the announcement last fall.
Goodwin told council members it will be the newly appointed board's responsibility to come up with a plan for funding to build, operate and maintain the facility.
She said Sen. Joe Manchin, D-W.Va., and Sen. Shelley Moore Capito, R-W.Va., have been supportive of the project and looked at federal earmarks to fund it. The project has had interest from private donors, as well, Goodwin said.
Goodwin said any project the city decides to do has to have a return on investment, and tourism projects have an “eight-to-one” return, she said.
She pointed to a study by sports tourism consulting firm The Huddle Up Group, commissioned by the Charleston Convention and Visitors Bureau with city American Rescue Plan funds, that identified facility enhancement and development as an opportunity to grow sports tourism in the city.
“This isn’t just, 'Let’s do a fun project because it’s a great idea,'" Goodwin said. “There’s lots of great ideas out there, but this is a good plan in that it is a good investment. The leading experts in this field say not only should you do this, you're years behind in doing this, and it is for one reason, one reason only and it’s location.
“There is not another facility around like this, and you will be a tourism driver for this region because of that,” Goodwin added. “And the study that the [Convention & Visitors Bureau] did that actually the city of Charleston gave them money to do that shows that to us. So equipped with not just a gut feeling, equipped with data and research on this from experts in the field, we believe this is a good project and surely this is the next best step.”
