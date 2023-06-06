After voting down a contract with the lowest responsible bidder last month, the Charleston City Council on Monday approved a $3.7 million contract for asphalt street paving with the only other bidder, West Virginia Paving.
At its May 15 meeting, the City Council voted not to approve a $3.6 million contract with Mr. Asphalt after a company representative raised concern about a bid addendum that prohibited paving on all but one Saturday of each month.
W.Va. Paving's bid was about $68,000 more than that of Mr. Asphalt.
All but three council members voted May 15 not to award the contract to Mr. Asphalt after Councilwoman Jennifer Pharr said company president Greg Boggess' comments made her nervous that Mr. Asphalt would not be able to do the work in the time allowed.
After the vote, Boggess sent a letter to City Attorney Kevin Baker and City Manager Ben Mishoe to reaffirm the “lowest, qualified and responsible bid” from the company and apologizing for “any confusion” caused by the comments.
“My inquiries regarding the work schedule raised at the meeting on May 15 were premature,” Boggess wrote. “I was merely making it known that the city’s decision to limit the potential for working on weekends was a surprise and different from all previous paving contracts. My concern related only to the potential that weather could impact weekday work. I was not in any way attempting to condition the bid or indicating that Mr. Asphalt would be unable to perform the work as it was bid.”
Mishoe said the city worked out a settlement agreement and mutual release with Mr. Asphalt after the letter was sent. After the May 15 meeting, Mishoe said, he started researching the city’s options for awarding a paving contract.
“The driving factor for us was to make sure the paving got done quickly and that it got done well," he said. “So the idea of bringing the same contractor back to [the] council that had just been refused ran the risk of delaying the paving, and that was really foremost in our minds. So again, exploring the other options, [we] determined that we thought it was appropriate to move on to the next bid."
According to the terms of the release, Mr. Asphalt withdrew its bid for the work and acknowledged that the city will award the contract to the next-lowest bidder, the city will not take action against the company’s bid bond, and both parties agreed not to disparage one another with respect to the agreement.
“Once we negotiated the settlement, we were in touch with West Virginia Paving to make sure they were still ready, willing and able to do the job, and they are,” Mishoe said.
In 2020, the state of West Virginia and six local governments, including Charleston, settled an antitrust lawsuit with W.Va. Paving and 10 other paving and asphalt companies for more than $100 million, a settlement that Attorney General Patrick Morrisey said at the time was the “largest, single-state antitrust settlement in West Virginia’s history.”
Mishoe said Charleston has hired West Virginia Paving since the lawsuit and does not have concerns about hiring the company again.
Also Monday, the City Council passed a bill allowing off-premise electronic message-board signs. Under Bill 7986, electronic message-boards may only be erected if the applicant removes other signs in their possession that at least double the size of the footage of the electronic sign to be put up.
The bill also sets limits for the brightness of the electronic boards at night and during the day.
CLICK HERE to follow the Charleston Gazette-Mail and receive