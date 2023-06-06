Nationally-Recognized, Quality Local Journalism..

After voting down a contract with the lowest responsible bidder last month, the Charleston City Council on Monday approved a $3.7 million contract for asphalt street paving with the only other bidder, West Virginia Paving.

At its May 15 meeting, the City Council voted not to approve a $3.6 million contract with Mr. Asphalt after a company representative raised concern about a bid addendum that prohibited paving on all but one Saturday of each month.

Lori Kersey covers the city and county. She can be reached at 304-348-1240 or lori.kersey@hdmediallc.com. Follow @LoriKerseyWV on Twitter.

