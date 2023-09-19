The Charleston City Council honored the state’s Miss USA competitor before smoothly approving several grant applications and agreements Monday night. A few council members raised continuing issues with police overtime policies.
At its next meeting Oct. 2, the council will look at areas in the city that to-go drinks could be allowed.
The council honored Nevaeh Harmon, a Charleston native and biochemistry and pre-med student at Marshall University. Harmon will represent West Virginia this month in Nevada at the Miss USA pageant, which will be televised. She is the first Filipino-American contestant to win Miss West Virginia USA.
Grant applications
The finance committee and full council approved a grant application for $537,600 of federal money for highway safety enforcement funding, including officer overtime, events, equipment and partial salary reimbursements. The money would come from the Governor’s Highway Safety Program, which distributes federal funds.
City Manager Ben Mishoe said Charleston has been applying for the grant for decades.
The committee and council also approved a grant application for $56,000 from the state to partially fund the salaries of Charleston Police officers at Capital High School and West Side Middle School.
Agreements were also approved to keep officers at Capital, West Side and George Washington High School. The placements were requested by the Kanawha County Board of Education.
Another state grant application was approved for $112,000 for partial salary reimbursement for members of the Metropolitan Drug Enforcement Network Team, which involves several police departments in the area.
The city is not always awarded the full amount requested in these grants.
A contract for a three-year agreement with DC Elevator Company for parking garage elevator maintenance was also approved. The $90,720 contract is cheaper than the city’s old contract, Mishoe said. The maintenance will cover four of the six city-owned parking garages. The ones at the Coliseum & Convention Center are not included.
A budget amendment was also passed to add back an administrative assistant into Public Works to help the director of Public Grounds.
Committee to discuss PODAs
At the next council meeting, committees and council will discuss Designated Outdoor Refreshment Areas, sometimes called Private Outdoor Designated Areas.
The Legislature this year passed a bill to allow municipalities to designate certain areas where customers can purchase to-go alcoholic drinks and carry them around in branded cups. Huntington has already created its own PODAs.
The Ordinance and Rules Committee will discuss creating these areas during its meeting Thursday. Chairperson Chad Robinson said he plans to have another meeting before council on Oct. 2 to vote on the rules about the areas.
Police overtime discussion
During announcements at the end of the meeting, council members Shannon Snodgrass and Beth Kerns both brought up their concerns with police overtime hours that have recently come to light.
Snodgrass said she was sure the mayor would join her in asking for an internal audit of the overtime spending. Kerns said it was the higher ranking officers who were taking the seemingly excessive overtime.
Councilmember Jeanine Faegre argued the overtime was necessary for bringing down crime in Charleston.
“I’m not going to make apologies for having the lowest crime rate and the highest solve rate,” responded Mayor Amy Shuler Goodwin. “Our officers are absolutely amazing.”
