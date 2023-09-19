Nationally-Recognized, Quality Local Journalism..

The Charleston City Council honored the state’s Miss USA competitor before smoothly approving several grant applications and agreements Monday night. A few council members raised continuing issues with police overtime policies.

At its next meeting Oct. 2, the council will look at areas in the city that to-go drinks could be allowed.

Ashley Perham is a city reporter. She can be reached at 304-348-1240 or aperham@hdmediallc.com. Follow @ashleymperham on Twitter.

