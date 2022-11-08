Charleston City Council on Monday approved a settlement with a woman who was injured when she tripped over a partially buried metal cable in a city-leased parking lot.
The city will settle with Deanna Petty for $105,000.
According to a lawsuit filed March 2, 2021, in Kanawha County Circuit Court, Petty had parked her car in a parking area under the Interstate 64 bridge at Donnally and Court streets on March 8, 2019, and was returning to her vehicle when she tripped over the cable.
When she tripped, Petty fell and violently struck a large metal beam in the ground, and her knees hit the ground, according to the lawsuit.
The cable had at one point been stretched through several metal beams as part of a fence, but had come loose and fallen. It was hidden because it was covered in dirt and gravel, according to Petty’s lawsuit. The fall caused Petty to have to undergo extensive medical treatment, the lawsuit said.
City Attorney Kevin Baker told the council Monday evening that Petty had three surgeries because of injuries from the fall. Her medical bills amounted to nearly $150,000, he said. Baker said that, in settling the lawsuit, the city did not admit liability in the matter.
The lawsuit asked for compensation for personal injuries, pain and suffering, along with attorney fees and expenses.
In a statement Tuesday, Petty’s attorney, Tim DiPiero, wrote that Petty had suffered “a great deal” from injuries related to the fall.
“Although we felt Deanna should have received more compensation for her injuries, the City and its attorneys acted in good faith throughout the process,” DiPiero wrote.
He added that claims against municipalities have “built-in immunities” that lower their value compared to claims against private entities. DiPiero said his law firm, DiPiero, Simmons, McGinley and Bastress, reduced its fee to help Petty net a larger sum.
“We are very proud of Deanna because, despite her ongoing pain, she has returned to work full time and is doing as best she can,” he wrote.
Also Monday, the City Council approved purchasing a boat for the fire department from Waterline Systems Inc. for $549,260. Matt Sutton, Mayor Amy Shuler Goodwin’s chief of staff, told the council’s Finance Committee that a federal grant will cover $317,500 of the total cost, and the city will pay the rest.
The council also approved allowing the Charleston Coliseum & Convention Center to purchase 14 “grab and go” coolers from Hooten Equipment Co. for $86,447.
Council members also approved distributing $150,000 in American Rescue Plan funds to the East End Resource Center to support three of its programs, including a COVID-19 PTSD group therapy program and a senior citizens program.
