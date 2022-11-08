Nationally-Recognized, Quality Local Journalism..

Click here to stay informed and subscribe to the Mountain State’s Trusted News Source.

Click #isupportlocal for more information on supporting our local journalists.


Learn more about HD Media

Charleston City Council on Monday approved a settlement with a woman who was injured when she tripped over a partially buried metal cable in a city-leased parking lot.

The city will settle with Deanna Petty for $105,000.

Lori Kersey covers the city and county. She can be reached at 304-348-1240 or lori.kersey@hd

mediallc.com. Follow @LoriKersey

WV on Twitter.

Tags

Recommended for you