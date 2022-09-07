An old school on Charleston’s far East End will be demolished to make way for a new playground and picnic areas.
Charleston City Council on Tuesday approved a resolution to demolish a property known as Riverview School, located at 143 Wertz Avenue.
The city will contract with West Virginia Demolition for up to $60,000 to tear down the structure, which was vacant, dilapidated and unsafe, according to the resolution. The city owns the building and it’s under the control of the Parks and Recreation Department.
Councilman Larry Moore, chairman of the council's Parks and Recreation Committee, said the building used to be home to a community center. People still use the basketball courts there, he said, but the building has become dilapidated.
“They’re going to tear it out and build them a proper area just to have gatherings and stuff and still use that property,” Moore said. “And they’ll open a new playground for them, too. That community needs it. There’s a lot of great people at Wertz Avenue that are deserving of this.”
Moore said the city would add picnic areas and gazebos and redo the basketball courts at the space.
Earlier this year, the city’s Land Reuse Agency sought input from the community about what residents wanted to see on the property. Thirty-four responses were received, most of which indicated that people wanted picnic areas, a new jungle gym and community recreation facilities.
The city hopes to have the building torn down by the end of the year, a spokeswoman said.
Also Tuesday, Charleston City Council approved a resolution to honorarily rename the 900 block of West Second Street in memory of Kelvin “KJ” Taylor, a teenager who was killed in a shooting last year. Taylor, a student-athlete at Capital High School, grew up on the block.
The city will add a second, brown sign with Taylor’s name to the street, but the addresses of people on the block will not change.
Councilmembers also approved a contract for up to $90,000 with Danhill Construction Company to rehabilitate the former Sugar Creek Fire Station to be used as a gym for the fire department. The station is currently being used to store equipment. The contract is for $80,000, but $10,000 was added to cover any overages, finance committee chairman Joseph Jenkins said.
Lori Kersey covers the city and county. She can be reached at 304-348-1240 or lori.kersey@hdmediallc.com. Follow @LoriKerseyWV on Twitter.