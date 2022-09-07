Nationally-Recognized, Quality Local Journalism..

Click here to stay informed and subscribe to the Mountain State’s Trusted News Source.

Click #isupportlocal for more information on supporting our local journalists.


Learn more about HD Media

Riverview School
Buy Now

The Riverview School building, located at 143 Wertz Avenue in Charleston, will be demolished to make way for a new playground and picnic areas.

 KENNY KEMP | Gazette-Mail

An old school on Charleston’s far East End will be demolished to make way for a new playground and picnic areas.

Charleston City Council on Tuesday approved a resolution to demolish a property known as Riverview School, located at 143 Wertz Avenue.

Lori Kersey covers the city and county. She can be reached at 304-348-1240 or lori.kersey@hdmediallc.com. Follow @LoriKerseyWV on Twitter.

Recommended for you