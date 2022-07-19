Charleston City Council on Monday approved the distribution of federal coronavirus relief funds to two community organizations.
The council voted to distribute $350,000 in American Rescue Plan funds to the Greater Kanawha Valley Foundation and $24,000 to the West Virginia Child Advocacy Network.
The Child Advocacy Network is a statewide coalition of Child Advocacy Centers that serve children and families in situations of physical or sexual abuse. The network will use the grant funding to “help build organizational capacity within our Network,” according to its application to the city.
The Greater Kanawha Valley Foundation will use the grant funding for an initiative called Charleston Creativity Connections, which “seeks to advance creative placemaking and artist support activities in Charleston, continuing to create the conditions for artists and businesses to thrive — financially, creatively, and socially,” according to its application.
Of the $350,000, $250,000 will go to the programming costs for City Center at Slack Plaza for the next five years, and $100,000 will support an artist and business mini-grant and grants for colleges and universities to organize "student nights" in downtown Charleston.
A bill that would authorize the use of motorized scooters on city streets was removed from the meeting’s agenda prior to Monday's meeting after its lead sponsor, Emmett Pepper, tested positive for COVID-19. Mayor Amy Shuler Goodwin said the bill would be taken up at the next scheduled city council meeting, slated for Aug. 1.