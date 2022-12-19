The city of Charleston will use a portion of budget surplus money to fund eight separate projects.
The Charleston City Council on Monday approved a budget amendment for the 2022-2023 fiscal year that transfers more than $7 million from the city’s unassigned fund balance to various accounts. Of that, the city will allocate the following amounts to these projects:
• $1 million to the public safety center fund for future construction costs. The city previously allocated $1 million in American Rescue Plan funding for a study to determine the best location, need and design for a public safety building.
• $1 million to the health reserve fund to offset potential future PEIA premium increases on employees
• $700,000 for grant matching funds necessary for the installation of synthetic turf at the North Charleston Community Center football field
• $560,000 for a heating, ventilation and air conditioning system and a roof replacement at the Kanawha City Community Center
• $500,000 to begin the process of setting up an “Other Postemployment Benefits" trust to deal with the city’s future OPEB liability
• $400,000 for the construction of a traffic safety project at the West Side intersection known as Five Corners
• $275,000 for a playground on Wertz Avenue. Earlier this year, the council approved tearing down the old Riverview School, which was dilapidated, to make way for playground equipment.
• $100,000 for the 2023 Charleston Sternwheel Regatta
The budget amendment also allocated funds to cover cost overages due to inflation affecting vehicles, equipment and parts, and the rising cost of fuel and utilities.
“The bulk of what you're seeing is increases in those ancillary expenses that we need for general operations -- postage, fuel, tires, general equipment and so on,” city manager Jonathan Storage said after the meeting. “And so that's that.
“The rest of the money is allocated for important one-time expenses,” Storage said. “We’ve got to keep in mind that this is one-time money. This is not something that we use to build the base of the budget. We have to consider this as just for the here and now, and can't be relied upon for future use.”
Storage said the money from the unassigned budget fund couldn’t be used for salary increases because it's “one-time money.”
“If we were to give an increase just with this one-time money, come March, all of that then has to be factored in yet again into the next budget,” Storage said. “It is in my estimate irresponsible to give permanent increases with one-time monies because there’s no way to guarantee that."
Nearly 75% of the unassigned fund balance is restricted in some way because of the city's rolling obligations that move from fiscal year to fiscal year, he said.
Storage said Mayor Amy Shuler Goodwin's administration typically does a "big overall budget amendment" in the late fall or early winter, when the accounts from the previous fiscal year have been reconciled.
Also Monday, the city council approved establishing a special revenue fund for the city’s Coordinated Addiction Response Effort. That fund will allow the city to receive and administer grants and contributions for the operations of the CARE office.
The CARE office is currently part of the general fund, but the vast majority of expenses are paid for through federal grants, Storage said. Having a separate CARE fund account will allow the city to use the money in the account as a savings account to expense against while waiting for grant money, he said.
The fund will also allow the CARE office to receive and spend any money the city receives under statewide settlement agreements relating to opioid-related lawsuits.
Storage said everything the city’s CARE office does is an allowed use of opioid settlement money.
“Everything from the Quick Response Team to homeless outreach to substance use disorder -- all of those are included in the types of uses within the settlement,” Storage said. “So basically the entire operation of the CARE office could be funded through the opioid settlement money and then some, so we could expand programs and we could do something different in addition to the CARE office.”
Storage said determining how much money the city will receive in opioid settlements is tricky because there are a “multitude of different settlements,” and each settlement agreement has a different allocation and percentage. The city has yet to receive any opioid settlement money, he said.
The newly elected city council will also have discussions about how best to use the settlement money, he said.