Charleston City Council approved a measure to help cover the cost of maintaining "off-system bridges," or those not currently tended to by the state of West Virginia, during a meeting Tuesday evening.

With the unanimous vote, council signaled the city's intention to participate in a program administered by the West Virginia Department of Transportation through the Federal Highway Administration.

Josh Ewers is a reporter and can be reached at 304-348-1723 or email joshewers@hdmediallc.com

