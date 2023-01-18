Charleston City Council approved a measure to help cover the cost of maintaining "off-system bridges," or those not currently tended to by the state of West Virginia, during a meeting Tuesday evening.
With the unanimous vote, council signaled the city's intention to participate in a program administered by the West Virginia Department of Transportation through the Federal Highway Administration.
Participation in the program will move federal Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act dollars toward funding the cost of tending to the city's 13 eligible off-system bridges, funding a given project up to 100%, though "typically" requiring a 20% local match, according to the city's resolution and a news release from the Governor's Office.
Also according to the resolution, which passed without any discussion from council members, there is no initial investment to be made on the city's part. Any future project that might necessitate a 20% match would need to be brought before the council for approval.
Bridges within the city not maintained by the state include those along Quarrier Street, Virginia Street and Kanawha Boulevard, as well as the South Side Bridge and Spring Street Bridge.
The Quarrier, Kanawha Boulevard and South Side bridges are currently classified as needing "bridge rehabilitation because of general structure deterioration or inadequate strength," according to the Department of Transportation. Of the 7,000 bridges in West Virginia, only 150 are not maintained by the state, according to the release.
According to a 2021 report compiled by the American Society of Engineers, 21% of all bridges in the state were considered to be in "poor" condition, displaying structural deficiencies. That compared to about 7% of bridges nationally.
The Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act was enacted in November 2021, creating a pool of $550 billion for infrastructure projects nationwide. It will provide approximately $110 million in funds for West Virginia projects each year for the next five years. About 15% of those funds can be allocated to "off-system" bridges, according to the release.
As of December, the Department of Transportation was "looking at" 75 municipal bridge projects eligible for 100% funding, while committing "to work with municipalities to find matching funds for 39 more," according to the release.