Capital Sports Center

This is one design of the proposed Capital Sports Center complex, which would be constructed at the Charleston Town Center mall site.

 Courtesy file image

The Kanawha County Commission and the Charleston City Council will consider steps to establish the Capital Sports Center, an $80-million facility proposed to be built on structures of the Charleston Town Center mall, during meetings next week.

The agenda for the City Council's regular meeting Wednesday includes an item authorizing the creation of a joint development entity with the County Commission, and approving the appointment of the initial directors of the organization.

Lori Kersey covers the city and county. She can be reached at 304-348-1240 or lori.kersey@hdmediallc.com. Follow @LoriKerseyWV on Twitter.