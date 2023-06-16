The Kanawha County Commission and the Charleston City Council will consider steps to establish the Capital Sports Center, an $80-million facility proposed to be built on structures of the Charleston Town Center mall, during meetings next week.
The agenda for the City Council's regular meeting Wednesday includes an item authorizing the creation of a joint development entity with the County Commission, and approving the appointment of the initial directors of the organization.
The county will consider the adoption of Capital Sports Center Development Association Articles of Incorporation and select two members of the five-member board to oversee the development association.
“Basically, what we're doing is we're asking [the] City Council and the County Commission to approve the structure of the organization,” commission president pro-tem Ben Salango said. “It will consist of five board members: two appointed by the city, two appointed by the county and one jointly appointed board member.”
In a statement, Mayor Amy Shuler Goodwin said creating the development association is an important first step in building a state-of-the-art sports facility in Charleston.
“We know through the investments made in Shawnee Sports Complex and the Charleston Coliseum & Convention Center that, if we invest in our local youth and sports tourism, we will see an immediate economic return to our community,” Goodwin said.
Using the Lee Street mall parking garage, which she said is dilapidated because of a lack of maintenance, is an “ideal way” for government to turn “outdated” and “worn-down” structures into economic drivers, Goodwin said.
“For far too long, cities across the country, including Charleston, have seen improvements to dilapidated infrastructure kicked down the road to the point where the properties are more of a harm than a benefit to our citizens,” she said.
Capital Sports Center plans call for demolishing three floors of Parking Building B, on Lee Street, and building sports-related attractions, such as a regulation amateur wrestling area, a small soccer field, basketball courts and a running track. The space formerly occupied by Macy’s, which is owned by the Charleston Urban Development Authority, would be repurposed into an aquatic center.
Salango said the $80-million project has been held up by the bondholders who own the debt used to finance construction of the garages.
“The bondholders who have the debt have grossly inflated the value of the property,” Salango said. “In essence, they are holding the project hostage, trying to leverage a higher payout on the bonds. We plan to take every legal recourse possible to stop them from doing that. All legal options are on the table.”
Salango said portions of the garages are in disrepair and cannot be used.
“It's my understanding that there is approximately $12 million in deferred maintenance on those garages,” he said. “Yet, the bondholders want to place the value of the garages as if they are in pristine condition and the mall is functioning like it's 1985.”
He declined to say what the bondholders have asked for the property. Attorneys representing the bondholders were not available for comment Friday afternoon.
Salango said he and Goodwin have attempted to come up with a proposal to purchase the garages and pay off the debt.
“However, the bondholders have been so difficult to work with, we cannot, in good faith, recommend the bondholders proposal," he said.
Salango said the county is left with no other alternative than to explore legal options, including litigation, condemnation and, to the extent possible, eminent domain. The commission agenda item includes "retain litigation counsel regarding potential legal matters, potential property acquisition, and transferring $5 million into a special Capitol Sports Center fund."
The county would use the fund for engineering and architectural services at the site or, depending on the outcome of litigation, a design for a different site, Salango said.
“What I won't allow to happen is for the bondholders to hold the city, the county and the taxpayers hostage trying to leverage a better deal on this property,” he said.
