Charleston Ward 11 councilwoman Shannon Snodgrass brought up allegations of misconduct against Charleston Police Chief Tyke Hunt and asked for an independent investigation during a city council meeting Monday. City officials, however, say the matter is closed.
The allegations, which stem from claims dating back to early last year, were discussed last week on a local podcast hosted by Ashley Switzer, a former city council candidate and vocal critic of Charleston Mayor Amy Shuler Goodwin.
A woman claims Hunt invited her to his office on March 3, 2022. She accused Hunt of making sexual advances and removing some of his clothing during the encounter.
In late February, 2022, the woman had contacted Hunt on the job networking site LinkedIn, she claims. The two supposedly talked about some contracting work before the chats became sexual in nature, according to the podcast.
The woman then reportedly agreed to meet with the chief in his City Hall office.
There, she said, the chief pulled her onto his lap and removed most of his clothing, save for a tank top T-shirt. The woman claims when she asked Hunt to put his shirt back on, he replied he often walks around his office naked in off-hours. He lay on the ground, the woman claims, exposed, and tried to get her to join him. The woman left shortly thereafter, she said.
The woman said she continued texting with Hunt after the initial encounter but did not meet in person with him again. She claims Hunt sent explicit photos before the exchange halted. She said she contacted Hunt’s wife about the messages and the alleged March 3 meeting.
The woman said she was visited by a state trooper and an FBI agent who were reportedly investigating a harassment claim against her filed by the Hunts. After that, the woman said she met with the city’s human resources director and city attorney.
On June 23, 2022, city attorney Kevin Baker told the woman the city’s human resources investigation was closed, she said.
In a statement released Tuesday, Baker said, “I can assure you that all complaints received by the city, including this one, are seriously investigated. The city’s HR department investigates complaints against city employees, makes recommendations, and implements discipline. It is city policy not to comment on human resources matters.”
Snodgrass said Monday the issue is more than a human resources matter.
“These allegations don’t simply involve regrettable private conduct over which I would not comment,” she said. “The allegations involve the apparent use of public resources, public funded spaces and public servants.”
