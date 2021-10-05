The city of Charleston will settle a lawsuit brought against it and its police department after the 2017 death of a man in police custody.
Charleston City Council on Monday voted to pay $300,000 to the family of 36-year-old Adam Myers, who died after police put him face down in handcuffs while responding to a domestic violence call at his family’s residence on Falls Run Road in September 2017.
In addition to the city’s $300,000 self-insured retention, or deductible, its insurance company, Lloyd’s of London, will pay the family $1,394,100 and a third-party administrator will pay $425,000.
The city will also not be reimbursed for about $80,000 in court and attorney fees in the case.
In their lawsuit, Walter and Vivian Myers alleged that Officer Job Ouma put their son in handcuffs and tripped him into falling face down on the floor. Ouma then put his lower leg on Myers' back and talked with officer Erick Miller as Myers gasped for breath.
Adam Myers had mental illness, the lawsuit says. Police had been called to the house after Myers attacked his father, according to police after the incident.
Both Ouma and Miller were cleared by the police department and the county prosecutor after the death. Both officers still work for the department, city attorney Kevin Baker said Monday.
City council members Shannon Snodgrass, Adam Knauff and Courtney Persinger voted against settling the lawsuit. Snodgrass called the settlement excessive, saying the total $2.2 million is the highest amount for a settlement she’s seen in her 12 years on council.
The city also settled a lawsuit brought by Lloyd’s of London, which claimed it was not notified of the claim in a timely manner.
Also Monday:
- City Council voted to contract with Axon Enterprise to purchase 90 Tasers and associated equipment and training for the police department.
City officials say the purchase comes after Mayor Amy Shuler Goodwin requested the department increase its number of less lethal weapons.
- City Council authorized a contract with Benchmark Construction Company for $278,850 to build a walking trail, bicycle pump track and disc golf course at Cato Park.
Goodwin said the walking trail will go around the periphery of the park’s golf course. The construction will involve some adjustment to the golf course, Goodwin said, but it will remain a nine-hole course.
A pump track is a course with features including jumps, rollers and berms. The course will be open to non-motorized bikes. The disc golf course will coincide with the golf course.
"COVID has showed us that, yes, people are still using the golf course, for sure. Outdoor sports are still up there, but we really wanted to utilize the park to its total capacity because we don't have enough golfers currently to really keep the full park in use,” Goodwin said.
- Council approved Goodwin's appointment of seven members to the board of the city’s new City Center Business Improvement District.
Will Carter, Lewis Payne, Kent George, Morgan Pack, Stuart McMillan, Leslie Deel and Christy Elliott were appointed to the board.