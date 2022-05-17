The Charleston City Council has approved $485,000 in federal relief money for a U.S. Army Corps of Engineers study of the failing riverbank on Blaine Boulevard in North Charleston.
That would cover 35% of the study's $1.4 million cost. The city is seeking another $900,000 in federal money to cover the remaining 65%. The city's share comes from American Rescue Plan money set aside to match federal and state grants.
Mayor Amy Goodwin called the study the most logical and best step forward to fix Blaine Boulevard. She said the study would be needed even if homeowners ultimately are bought out of their homes or other fixes are needed.
“The only way that we’re able to do that is with the plan,” Goodwin said. “We won’t receive any federal funding unless and until this is done.”
Blaine Boulevard resident Rob Hendricks urged the council to approve money for the study.
“We really need it fixed," Hendricks said. "Blaine Boulevard is not going to last much longer. My house is cracking. The street’s falling in the river. It’s all going. We need to get this done. We need to bump it up and get it started right now. We don't have time to waste. A yes vote from everybody tonight would be nice.”
The council also approved $275,569 in American Rescue Plan money for the Salvation Army and $49,040 for the Kanawha County Public Library. The Salvation Army will use the money to supply its food pantry and continue offering emergency social services, helping people with rent and utility payments, and to help cover staff payroll. The library will use the money to buy laptops for patrons' use, 3D printers, Cricut cutting machines and a Charlie Cart food educational tool.
Council members also approved a contract for up to $89,000 for HDR Engineering to design a new intersection at Five Corners, on the West Side, and backed an agreement with the City Center Business Improvement District to create the position of Business Improvement District ambassador. The agency will tap its special district revenue fund to reimburse the city for the cost of the position.
Lori Kersey covers the city and county. She can be reached at 304-348-1240 or lori.kersey@hdmediallc.com. Follow @LoriKerseyWV on Twitter.