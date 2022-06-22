Ten city-owned athletic fields are on their way to having artificial turf.
Charleston City Council on Tuesday approved an $8.1 million contract with Kentucky-based Turf Alliance LLC to oversee the installation of synthetic turf on soccer, baseball and football fields around the city.
Included fields are the Bigley Avenue upper and lower fields, Cato Park upper and lower soccer fields, the Kanawha City League Little field, the Kanawha City softball/University of Charleston field, the Martin Luther King Jr. Center Complex, the North Charleston Little League field, Appalachian Power Park field and the Suppa Little League/softball field.
Mayor Amy Shuler Goodwin called the project an investment in the city's youth and athletic teams. Turfing the fields will allow the city more opportunity to grow sports tourism, she said.
“When somebody said today this is the largest economic development investment in the city, they weren't kidding," Goodwin said. "We believe that turfing these 10 fields will have a more monumental impact than anything that we’ve done in the city of Charleston in the last 10 years. That’s a pretty bold statement. But what we see trends across the country, it’s not slowing down. It’s moving up and quite frankly, we should have done this about 10 years ago.”
As the construction manager at-risk, Turf Alliance will bid out the work to contractors on the city’s behalf. The city’s total contract with Turf Alliance will be $8.1 million. The company's fee for the contract may not exceed 12% that amount.
Under the contract, if the work exceeds $8.1 million, Turf Alliance would pay the difference, finance committee chairman Councilman Joe Jenkins said.
"We put forth a set budget and it cannot exceed that budget," Jenkins said. "If the work that was contracted for exceeds that budget, it is Turf Alliance LLC's responsibility and obligation to pay those funds to complete the work that was contracted for. So this budget is a complete maximum."
Of the $8.1 million, $6 million will come from American Rescue Plan funds. The remaining $2.1 million will come from other funds the city has on hand, city manager Jonathan Storage said.
The city had anticipated using $1 million from the Land Water Conservation Fund by the Department of Interior, Storage said. That funding fell through because of a requirement to show a clear title for the land. The city has a long-term lease with the West Virginia Department of Transportation on the Bigley Avenue fields, which are next to the interstate, Storage said.
“We were told by a state representative who helps marshal state applications to the federal level that it would be very difficult to get that through,” Storage said. “And that, basically if we were to hold out for that $1 million, a fraction of what the rest of it cost, that those fields would not be completed at the same time as the rest of the city fields and might be several years before we ever got word on that.”
Installation work is expected to begin in late summer or early fall.
Also Tuesday, Charleston City Council approved the distribution of $112,000 in American Rescue Plan funds to Fund for the Arts and $32,000 in American Rescue Plans funds to the West Virginia Music Hall of Fame.
Fund for the Arts will use the money for marketing support of their 2022 Wine and Jazz Festival, and to replace revenue lost in 2020 and 2021 due to the cancellation of the festival.
The West Virginia Music Hall of Fame will use the money to recover financially from the pandemic.
Another American Rescue Plan funding request that would have benefited the development of the old Charmco Building on Morris Street into housing was removed from the meeting agenda Tuesday.
The Woda Group of Columbus, Ohio, asked the city for $600,000 in federal relief money to help fund a project to turn Charmco into a 39-unit “affordable workforce housing” development. Woda proposed spending $14 million on the whole project.
Goodwin said the city pulled the application because of questions and concerns about the project. Goodwin said she had concerns over parking and zoning for the project.
“I think there are a lot of questions that people still have," she said after the meeting. "I know the administration -- I have questions about it. I have some concerns, and I know that there were some council members that had some concerns, so we took it off the agenda.”