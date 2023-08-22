Nationally-Recognized, Quality Local Journalism..

Click here to stay informed and subscribe to the Mountain State’s Trusted News Source.

Click #isupportlocal for more information on supporting our local journalists.


Learn more about HD Media

The Charleston City Council approved a resolution Monday night allowing unclaimed human remains to be kept at Spring Hill Cemetery.

A state law passed last year requires the Office of the Medical Examiner to work with the city of Charleston to find an appropriate place to bury unidentified and unclaimed remains.

Stories you might like

Ashley Perham is a city reporter. She can be reached at 304-348-1240 or aperham@hdmediallc.com. Follow @ashleymperham on Twitter.

Recommended for you