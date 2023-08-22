The Charleston City Council approved a resolution Monday night allowing unclaimed human remains to be kept at Spring Hill Cemetery.
A state law passed last year requires the Office of the Medical Examiner to work with the city of Charleston to find an appropriate place to bury unidentified and unclaimed remains.
The law requires unidentified remains to be buried after six months if efforts to contact family members have been exhausted. Identified but unclaimed remains are to be cremated after 30 days.
According to the Department of Health and Human Resources, there are no plans to conduct any burials at this time, only cremations.
A 27 foot-by-50 foot area of land at the cemetery will be used to build four columbariums to hold cremated remains of up to 800 people.
There is the ability to expand to 1,600 remains if needed, according to DHHR communications staff.
DHHR will pay $40,950 for the land and all expenses with building the columbariums.
According to a 2021 audit, 248 unidentified or unclaimed human remains are stored at the Medical Examiner's Office in Charleston, including 162 cremated remains and 86 frozen bodies or parts of bodies with deaths dating back to 1977. Most of the bodies are unidentified.
"As of [Tuesday], there are approximately 200 unclaimed decedents who have been cremated and are ready for placement at the cemetery. There are an additional approximately 100 unclaimed and unidentified who will be ready for temporary interment in the near future if their status remains unchanged," a DHHR spokesperson said in an email.
City Manager Ben Mishoe told the finance committee he hoped the project would only be temporary storage space and that more people would come forward to claim the remains of their family members.
Stories you might like
- Former abortion clinic pleads with Charleston residents to keep 'open mind' about syringe service program
- Housing developers using tax credit program in Putnam County
- Charleston City Council rejects syringe exchange proposal, independent probe into police chief
- Charleston Police Chief Tyke Hunt steps down citing 'health and personal reasons'
“Of all the projects I’ve had to handle as City Manager, this is the most unique. I recognize the importance for the City to help ensure these West Virginians finally receive a respectful interment and memorial. I think it will end up being an interesting addition to our cemetery and have statewide interest,” Mishoe said in an email.
Also Monday night, the City Council passed a resolution and a bill changing how retiree health benefits and pensions for firefighters and police officers are funded.
A state law passed this year allows the city to change the funding method for pensions. Finance Director Andy Wood said the change meant retirees would keep their same benefits with the same funding schedule with a more efficient use of resources.
The new method, called the optional method, is a more traditional pension funding model, according to materials from the Finance Department. The pension fund will still be fully funded in 2046, the current projected date.
The Municipal Sales Tax, which used to be allocated to just debt service and the pension funds, will now be allocated to debt service, the pension fund and retiree health insurance.
Additionally, the change could help the city improve their bond rating.
At the end of the meeting, council members also addressed former police chief Tyke Hunt’s resignation. Hunt stepped down last week, citing health and personal reasons.
City council member Shannon Snodgrass called for a Charleston Police Department Professional Standards investigation into the former chief's behavior rather than solely a human resources investigation.
Mayor Amy Shuler Goodwin said the city had received no complaints regarding any new allegations.
“If an allegation is brought to us, we absolutely investigate it,” she said.
CLICK HERE to follow the Charleston Gazette-Mail and receive