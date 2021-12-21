The rate for parking on Court Street will be the same as other parts of Charleston: $1 per hour for the first hour, and $1.50 each for the second and third hours, with a three-hour maximum, according to the measure.
Councilwoman Mary Beth Hoover, who chairs the Traffic, Streets and Planning Committee, said 80 total parking spaces will be added along both sides of Court Street, including short-term parking at the Charleston Town Center mall and area businesses, 10 additional handicapped parking spaces, loading zones for businesses and restaurants, and more spaces for voting and government offices on Court Street.
Hoover said the main reason for the additional parking is because the city is building a park at Slack Plaza.
“We get complaints all the time that, downtown parking, there’s just not enough, there’s just not enough,” Hoover said. “Yeah, it’s another block away but, someone like me, I would park on that street and walk downtown [or] walk into the mall.”
Hoover said that, when Court Street was built, it was made to move far more vehicles per day than it currently does.
Adding the web-based parking meters, already in use in other parts of the city, have a cost, but Hoover said they’re a good investment.
“With the smart readers, we can get more data,” she said. “We can see if they’re being used. We can see what time they’re being used, and that’s where we can start looking at rates, if they need to go down.”
City parking director Terri Allen told council members that the initial investment in the parking changes will cost approximately $61,000 and bring in about $100,000, not including parking fines.
“So we will return our investment [in] year one, plus fines,” Allen said.