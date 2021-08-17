Charleston City Council on Monday passed a bill aimed at reducing the city’s energy usage and costs.
Proposed by the city's Green Team, the “energy benchmarking” bill requires operators of buildings the city owns, leases or manages to measure the building's annual energy and water usage and report them to the city manager.
By July 1, 2022, the city manager will establish an energy savings program designed to reduce usage for electricity, natural gas, fuel and steam in all municipal properties by 25% by fiscal year 2031, according to the bill.
“This will help the city save taxpayer money by reducing the amount of electricity that we spend as a city for city-controlled properties,” said Emmett Pepper, policy director of Energy Efficient West Virginia and the chair of the city’s Green Team.
Pepper said the 25% goal is based on state legislation that passed this year. He said the most important and cost-efficient way to make buildings more energy efficient is to ensure existing windows are working properly and to seal the envelopes of buildings.
He said he noticed one window in City Hall with a quarter-inch gap where air was escaping. There are probably other similar situations in commercial spaces and homes around the city, he said.
“There are really great opportunities for businesses and homeowners to start saving money by saving energy," Pepper said. "It's my hope that by first focusing on reducing the amount that taxpayers spend on energy, it will inspire businesses and homeowners to look into it for themselves.”
The ordinance encourages, but does not require, owners of private properties within the city to benchmark.
Pepper said Charleston is the first city in the state to enact model benchmarking legislation.
The bill also requires the city to evaluate whether its buildings are appropriate for solar energy, and to do an audit of its streetlights and energy meters to determine which devices are active or inactive.
Also Monday:
- The city announced that Councilman William Laird, of Ward 18 in the Kanawha City area, has resigned.
Laird was appointed by Mayor Amy Shuler Goodwin to fill the seat vacated when Councilman Richard Burka resigned in late 2018 due to health reasons. Laird did not return a call seeking comment.
Ward 20 Councilman Chad Robinson nominated retired city employee Bobby Brown to fill the remainder of Laird's term. City council approved the nomination.
“Bobby Brown has been an advocate for those struggling with substance use disorder locally, regionally and on a national level,” Goodwin said in a news release. “I look forward to working with councilman Brown as he serves his community in this new and exciting way.”
Brown worked for the city more than 25 years in various roles, including at Spring Hill Cemetery and with the public grounds department, before retiring in February. He's lived in Kanawha City more than 40 years.
Brown said Tuesday he was considering running for city council at a later time, and his appointment puts him in office sooner than he anticipated. He said his goals are to help make the community safer and cleaner, to fight crime and draw more businesses to the city.
“I think we need more businesses,” Brown said. “The whole state needs to be open-minded more and get more businesses besides coal mining. I think coal mining is going to eventually play out, and I think we need other business to come in. Why not start right here in Charleston?”
Brown and his wife, Cece, lobbied the Legislature to create the Ryan Brown Addiction Prevention and Recovery Fund in 2017 in memory of their son, who died of an overdose in 2014.
They operate Ryan’s Hope, an addiction and overdose awareness organization, and helped to establish the first overdose awareness day in West Virginia.
- Authorized a traffic study for the intersection of Virginia Street West and Delaware Street, commonly known as Five Corners.
City manager Jonathan Storage said there has been an uptick in pedestrian traffic there since West Virginia Health Right opened a new clinic. Storage said there are crosswalk and signal deficiencies that may make it tricky for people crossing the intersection. Engineering firm HDR was chosen to complete the traffic study.
- Authorized a contract with Suttle and Stalnaker for $85,000 to perform pension calculations on behalf of the Charleston Firemen's Pension & Relief Fund Board of Trustees to determine whether current pension distributions conform with state law.
Storage said the firm is being hired "out of an abundance of caution" after the state Municipal Pension Oversight Board notified the city it had done a spot audit and saw that prior pension board secretaries had not been using the state's calculator tool and was using a different tool to calculate pension benefits.