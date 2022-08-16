Nationally-Recognized, Quality Local Journalism..

Click here to stay informed and subscribe to the Mountain State’s Trusted News Source.

Click #isupportlocal for more information on supporting our local journalists.


Learn more about HD Media

With a 21-3 vote Monday night, the Charleston City Council passed a bill authorizing the use of motorized scooters on city streets.

Bill 7956 allows the use of the scooters, and adds requirements and prohibitions for their use.

Lori Kersey covers the city and county. She can be reached at 304-348-1240 or lori.kersey@hdmediallc.com. Follow @LoriKerseyWV on Twitter.

Tags

Recommended for you