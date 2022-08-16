With a 21-3 vote Monday night, the Charleston City Council passed a bill authorizing the use of motorized scooters on city streets.
Bill 7956 allows the use of the scooters, and adds requirements and prohibitions for their use.
Under the ordinance, scooter operators must be at least 16 years old. Scooters in use at night must be equipped with a series of lights and reflectors visible from certain distances.
The council also approved an amendment to the bill that makes clear that anyone wishing to operate a scooter rental business within city limits must obtain a memorandum of agreement with the city that must be approved by the city council beforehand.
The council also approved an amendment brought by lead sponsor Councilman Emmett Pepper at the encouragement of Charleston Police Chief Tyke Hunt.
The amendment increased the fines for violations of the ordinance from a range of $25 to $100, to $100 to $300. It also requires that scooters used at night be equipped with a red light on the back, rather than a reflector.
According to Pepper, Hunt said the fines originally in the bill were too low to encourage compliance.
Addressing the council, Hunt said adding the light in place of the reflector would make the scooters, which sit low to the ground, more visible at night.
“With a bicycle, we're talking about waist high for that reflector, because it sits above the tire,” Hunt said. “And the scooter, it's much lower, so I felt to be a bit dangerous to have anything less than illuminated light like that."
"And the rental scooters, from the ones I've seen or [are] aware of, already come with an illuminated light," Hunt said.
After a discussion of more than an hour that included a rejected proposal from Councilman Adam Knauff to refer to the bill to a third committee, Ordinance and Rules, three council members voted against the bill -- Pat Jones, Knauff and Shannon Snodgrass.
Snodgrass said she opposed the bill, in part, because it doesn't require scooter operators to have a driver's license or buy insurance.
“The biggest thing for me and it's a personal thing, what I really hate is that we're not requiring a driver's license because this will be a skirt around for every person in Charleston that's got a DUI,” Snodgrass said. “I discussed that with a lot of officers. They're going to be able to ride basically a motorized scooter all over Charleston, even though they have a revoked driver's license. That's something to think about.”
Councilwoman Jeanine Faegre at first opposed the bill, arguing that it didn’t comply with state law regarding motorized vehicles. She changed her mind after Councilwoman Caitlin Cook showed her a photo of a motorized scooter.
“It’s not similar to a Vespa; it is not a motorcycle," Cook said, describing the scooters. "It is an electric scooter.”
"I thought that it was more like a motorcycle ... not something that perhaps I would buy my 12-year-old granddaughter for Christmas," Faegre said.
Cook spoke in support of the bill, calling it “part of progress” in the city.
“When you talk about young professionals looking to move to areas, things that may seem so not relevant, are in fact very relevant,” Cook said. “And honestly, having the city that says no to scooters, essentially in so many ways, it is sending the message of 'we are scared of progress.' We are scared to literally move forward.”
The ordinance goes into effect Saturday, five days after passage.
Pepper said people should be free to ride their scooters if they want.
"I will want to ensure that, when we consider allowing rentals, we learn from others' experiences and set up the program in a way that maximizes benefits and minimizes impacts to our residents," Pepper said.