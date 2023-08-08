The Charleston City Council said no to two hot-button issues Monday night -- a syringe service program and an independent investigation into Charleston Police Chief Tyke Hunt.
Both dramas played out during a meeting that lasted nearly four hours.
The Women's Health Center of West Virginia was seeking to operate the syringe service program out of its facility on the city's West Side. A similar program offered by the Kanawha-Charleston Health Department was shut down in 2018 amid a firestorm of criticism about needle litter and other concerns.
One syringe service program is active in the city, at the West Virginia Health Right free clinic in the East End.
Mayor Amy Shuler Goodwin said several West Side council members asked her to put the Women's Health Center proposal to a vote, after a contentious July 27 public hearing on the matter at the Goodwill Prosperity Center.
Goodwin said she would rather have done more “due diligence” before voting, but agreed to let issue proceed. She voted no, she said, honoring the West Side council members, but declared herself “an advocate and supporter” of harm reduction strategies.
Six residents for and against the measure spoke, and a lengthy discussion among council members took place before the 17-9 vote to scuttle the proposed program.
Tensions ran high during the debate as some West Side representatives and residents appeared noticeably vexed by what they saw as an attempt to foist a negative upon their neighborhood.
“If it’s that important to have that level of access, bring them on!” West Side resident Christy Day said, sarcastically. “Everybody gets needles!”
Council member Pat Jones, who represents Ward 1, said he knew another attempt at launching a syringe exchange service would eventually arrive. "Next it will be injection sites," he said. He voted against the proposal.
Jones also spoke to the high emotions surrounding the issue, saying the July 27 public hearing should have contained a police escort.
Speaking in favor of the proposal, Dr. Frank Annie said his work as a physician at Charleston Area Medical Center has shown him how infections can spring from using dirty needles, including HIV and hepatitis C. He said dirty needles often lead to heart infections.
“Are we going to help people or are we not?” asked Traci Strickland, executive director of the Kanawha Valley Collective. “That is our biggest question. I keep hearing this is enabling. What it's enabling is enabling them to be here another day.”
In addition to Annie, others voting in favor of the proposal included Caitlin Cook, Mary Beth Hoover, Beth Kerns, Emmett Pepper, Jennifer Pharr, Kathy Rubio, Joe Solomon and Chelsea Steelhammer.
In the other elephantine matter before the council, members voted 21-5 not to move forward with an outside investigation of Hunt, who last month. Hunt apologized for a "lapse in judgment" related to an incident in which he was alleged to have invited a woman to his office at City Hall and made sexual advances.
The woman said she contacted Hunt on the job-networking site LinkedIn in February 2022 about possibly doing some contracting work. Two days later, she said she visited his office, where he disrobed and made advances. The woman said she left and did not meet Hunt again in person, but the two continued to text. That included Hunt sending her explicit photos, she said.
After contacting Hunt's wife about the messages and alleged meeting, the woman said she was visited by a State Police trooper and an FBI agent in April 2022. The officials were reportedly investigating claims of harassment against her filed by the Hunts, she said.
Councilwoman Shannon Snodgrass brought the woman's allegations to light during the July 17 city council meeting. Days later, Hunt later apologized and revealed that he had been suspended for three days by the city for his actions.
Asked Monday if she regretted not making the suspension public, Goodwin said, “That’s not something we would do to any employee within the city of Charleston. There have been folks suspended, folks put on leave, all throughout the city of Charleston.”
She said other organizations would have handled the matter the same way.
Snodgrass called for the independent investigation during the July 17 meeting, and said she was "embarrassed" that members voted not to authorize an outside inquiry.
“We now know for certainty that an outside review should have happened from day one,” Snodgrass said. "Chief Hunt is still subject to professional standards review, beyond an HR investigation.”
Snodgrass alleged that “some of his officers have been fired, and arguably for less.” Hunt received special treatment, she claimed.
Those voting in favor of an outside investigation included Snodgrass, Annie, Kerns, Pam Burka and John Gianola.
