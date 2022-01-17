At its regular meeting Tuesday, Charleston City Council will consider a bill authorizing a cable franchise agreement with Parkersburg-based CAS Cable and another renewing the city’s franchise agreement with Suddenlink.
As written, the bills would authorize a 15-year agreement with CAS Cable and a five-year agreement with Suddenlink. City council’s finance committee will take up both contracts at a meeting prior to the full council meeting.
The city’s Select Committee on Cable Franchise recommended the 15-year agreement with CAS as it builds infrastructure to provide cable and internet services in Kanawha County for the first time.
According to the bill, the shorter length of Suddenlink’s proposed contract comes after public hearings produced opposition to providing the company with a lengthy renewal term, but not substantial opposition to having a contract with the company.
Suddenlink has opposed the five-year contract, calling it unfair. The company has instead proposed a 10-year contract.
Also Tuesday, council will consider adding a section to city code to clarify the process by which absences from city council meetings are excused.
Currently, the city’s charter says that when council members miss three consecutive council meetings, their offices become vacant unless the council authorizes or excuses the absences. The resolution would clarify that section of the charter is not enforceable on its own. A state law outlining the process of removing public officials from office supersedes the city charter, according to the city.
Under the clarified procedure, city council members would be required to notify the city clerk of their absence before 5 p.m. on the day of the meeting, or as close as possible after that. Members would note whether the absence is due to a business, family, medical or personal reason. If timely notice is given, the council may move to excuse it at its next scheduled meeting.
If the council member does not give timely notice, their absence would be considered unexcused. The resolution would also acknowledge that whether an absence is excused or unexcused has no bearing on the potential removal from office.
The resolution comes after a December WSAZ-TV news report found council does not have a procedure in place to determine which absences are excused.
Also Tuesday, council will consider the following proposals and purchases:
- The allocation of an additional $50,000 in Community Development Block Grants for YWCA Charleston’s Sojourner’s shelter for the installation of a fire alarm and miscellaneous major renovations. The shelter’s building is owned by the city. The money would be taken from contingency funds.
- A contract with West Virginia Elevator for $140.82 per hour to perform elevator maintenance and inspection services on city facilities.
- A contract for $120,508 with ETI Lighting for the purchase and installation of various equipment for the newly purchased 2022 Charleston Police Department vehicle fleet.
- A $66,500 contract with Duncan Parking Technologies to refurbish the city’s existing smart parking meters to be compatible with modern wireless technology.
- A $402,000 contract with Casto Technical Services to renovate the heating, ventilation and air conditioning at the Martin Luther King Jr. Community Center and the North Charleston Community Center.
- A $33,599 contract with Ozark Materials to purchase traffic marking paint.
- The purchase of one vehicle from Matheny Motor Truck Co. for $25,166 to be used by the Metropolitan Drug Enforcement Network Team and titled to the St. Albans Police Department.
Charleston City Council meets at 7 p.m. Tuesday in the third-floor council chambers at Charleston City Hall.