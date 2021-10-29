At its Monday meeting, the Charleston City Council will get its first look at two options for redrawing its 20 wards based on the city's 2020 population.
Like the Legislature recently did with West Virginia's congressional, Senate and House district maps, over the next few weeks, cities and counties will draw their magisterial districts, precincts and ward maps based on data from the 2020 census.
By statute, the city must draw its ward map in a way that mostly fits with the county's precincts, City Attorney Kevin Baker said.
"What we've tried to do is sort of work with the county — they're OK with this — to try to get in line ahead of them," Baker said, "so they can do their magisterial districts. They're not really going to be a problem for us, no matter what, more or less.
"But we want to get the wards drawn so they can pick their precincts in a way that makes sense, rather than picking their precincts and us having to come back and try to fit the wards," Baker said.
Charleston's population, as of the 2020 census, is 48,864. The goal is to split that number evenly into 20 wards of about 2,400 people, plus or minus 5%, or 120 people, Baker said.
"It's a pretty tight margin of error," Baker said.
Because the city cannot split census blocks, it has to redraw the lines between Wards 13 and 19 off of Oakhurst Drive.
“Our current 13-19 [line] would go right through the middle of these two [census] blocks,” Baker said. “So the census blocks they used in 2010 are not the same as the ones they use in 2020. They drew them different. Why would they not draw the same blocks? I don't know, they’re just drawn different.”
Ward 11 in the Woodbridge Drive area lost 500 people since the 2010 census, which was the biggest population loss of any ward, Baker said. That posed another challenge for redrawing the map.
“When you talk about 500 people, when your goal is 2,400 for a ward, that's a big chunk, that's a almost a fifth of your goal population,” Baker said. “And so, when you're trying to figure out how to fix that, you have to pull people from somewhere.”
In past redistricting efforts, officials have been apprehensive about having a ward that’s on both sides of the Kanawha River. After the 2010 census, the city went from 21 to 20 wards, because the option to keep 21 wards would have had a ward crossing the river, joining part of North Charleston and part of South Hills, according to reports from the time.
While a consultant hired by the city has worked on one map option, the city’s staff will work on another map option for council members to consider.
If there’s time, the city will develop a third map option, with one ward spanning the Kanawha River, Baker said.
“Honestly, I don't know if we're going to have time to do that,” he said. “But that's the idea.”
Baker said that, in both map options, there was an attempt to keep Orchard Manor, a public housing development on the West Side, in one ward. In the city’s existing ward map, the development is split between Ward 1 and Ward 4. The development has "a lot in common with itself," Baker said, so it's better to keep it in one ward.
"Basically, those are the things that you’re thinking about — keeping neighborhoods together that have similar characteristics and not splitting up areas that seem logical to be together," Baker said. "But the problem with the census and the census blocks is that the numbers are so tight that you're going to have to split up areas that make sense together."
In the process of redrawing the ward lines, it’s likely that some council members will end up living in the same ward as other members. The city hasn’t mapped the wards based on where council members live, Baker said.
"Especially in South Hills, where we're in such tight areas. I don't know whether there's going to be people flipping [ward] numbers or if it's going to put two people in the same [ward] or ... how that's going to play out,” Baker said. “And we probably won't know that until we show the maps to the members.
“To be perfectly honest, it's been hard enough to make the math work. I don't know that we could have had an extra thing to think about.”
Along with the city introducing a bill on redistricting during Monday’s meeting, Baker plans to give a presentation on the process for the City Council.
The Council’s Planning/Streets & Traffic Committee is expected to take up the bill during a public meeting on Nov. 8, Baker said. Ideally, the council will adopt a final version at its Nov. 15 meeting.
Baker said his goal is for the city to be done with redistricting by Thanksgiving, so that Kanawha County can meet its deadline of having its precincts done the first week of December.
COVID-19 delayed the U.S. Census Bureau getting redistricting data to the states by months. In a normal year, the city would have gotten the census data over the summer and appointed a council committee for the redistricting process, Baker said.
The City Council meets at 7 p.m. Monday on the third floor of City Hall.