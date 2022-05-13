The city of Charleston is poised to take what one councilman called a “baby step” toward fixing a riverbank erosion problem that’s damaged a North Charleston roadway and has residents fearing for their homes.
Charleston City Council on Monday will consider a resolution that would set aside $485,000 in American Rescue Plan funding for an Army Corps of Engineers study into the planning, engineering and design of a repair for the eroding riverbank on Blaine Boulevard.
“That’ll be like a baby step,” said Councilman Pat Jones, who represents Ward 1, which includes Blaine Boulevard. “That will get the study started.”
The city has asked the federal government for about $900,000 to match the city’s contribution for the study, Mayor Amy Shuler Goodwin said.
Goodwin called securing the federal funds the “next best and most logical step forward” for fixing Blaine Boulevard.
Once the study is complete, the city can look for options for funding the actual repair work, Goodwin’s chief of staff, Matt Sutton, said after the meeting.
“That's when we'll know what it's going to actually cost and what the options are to move forward,” Sutton said. “So, once we get that done, we'll have to decide how we can fund it.”
The news came at a public meeting about Blaine Boulevard Thursday evening.
The street has a history of riverbank failure, causing cracks in the road. One couple who lives along the road said it’s also causing cracks in their home.
About 50 people, including residents, city officials, legislators, and representatives from the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers and the offices of Sens. Shelley Moore Capito and Joe Manchin, packed into a room at the North Charleston Community Center Thursday night to talk about the problem.
During the meeting, a representative of Manchin’s office said the senator is pushing for legislation that would increase a federal spending cap that previously stopped work by the Army Corps of Engineers from moving forward.
According to a previous assessment from the Army Corps of Engineers, there was no federal interest in moving forward with an emergency streambank stabilization project to fix the riverbank because three potential solutions were all found to exceed a federal funding limit of $5 million under the Corps’ Continuing Authorities Program Section 14.
Increasing that limit to $10 million is part of Manchin’s priorities in the Water Resources Development Act, which passed last week out of the U.S. Senate Committee on Environment and Public Works -- of which Capito is a ranking member.
“So, Senator Manchin and Senator Capito are working very hard together to get this passed,” Mara Boggs, Manchin’s state director, told residents. “But the cap hopefully will be raised to $10 million.”
Jones said increasing the funding cap would be "big." He said the news from Thursday's meeting will give residents some hope that the work will be done.
"I think I said before the meeting and I've said before, just give the people on Blaine Boulevard some hope," he said. "When you keep shoving it to the side, they never hear any good. This gave them some hope tonight."
Even if the federal legislation passes and the city's request for matching funds is approved, the timeline for when the study, and ultimately the repair, would begin are still unclear.
Boggs said both the legislation and the federal spending earmark should come through by the end of the year.
“It’s not an immediate solution,” Boggs said. “I wish I had a pot of money from Senator Manchin and Capito right now to give to you but I do think all the solutions are working.”
Goodwin and Jones say they’ll sponsor the council resolution to set aside funding for the study. Council members Chuck Overstreet, Becky Ceperley, Jeanine Faegre, Jennifer Pharr and Emmett Pepper also asked to sign on as sponsors.
"I think the community was happy with the meeting last night, and the most important thing is they got to hear directly from those that are, that have been working on it diligently,” Goodwin said Friday. “And that's always a good thing.”
Rob Hendricks, a longtime Blaine Boulevard resident who attended the meeting, said he was frustrated residents still don’t have an estimate for when repairs will begin.
“If they’d just give us a timeline,” Hendricks said after the meeting. “Because that river isn’t going to wait on that money. They need to get something going now. I don’t know. If not, I’ll be in the 'Anything That Floats' contest. Look for me in the contest when it starts at the Regatta.”