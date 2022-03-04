Charleston City Council is set to consider a bill that would restrict the locations of vaping and smoking shops in the city.
Under bill number 7944, the shops would need a conditional use permit to operate in the city’s C-8 Village Commercial District, Urban Corridor District and Corridor Village District zones. Conditional use permits are decided by the city's Board of Zoning Appeals.
The bill would also prohibit vaping and smoking shops operating with a conditional use permit from locating within 1,500 feet of an elementary, middle or high school, or another vape/smoke shop.
Vape/smoke shops are defined as stores that dedicate a third of their floor space to displaying and selling e-cigarettes or tobacco products, or that allow vaping onsite.
The shops would be permitted anywhere within the city’s C-10 General Commercial District and C-12 Shopping Center District without a conditional use permit.
Councilman Chad Robinson, a sponsor of the bill, said the legislation was meant to address an increasing number of vape shops opening in Kanawha City.
He and councilmen Bruce King and Bobby Brown, who also represent Kanawha City wards, worked together on the bill with Dr. William Carter, a retired Charleston cardiologist, Robinson said.
"We had a proliferation of the vape stores opening,” Robinson said. “I think within a year we had probably five or six pop up. Some of our residents in Kanawha City were concerned about the number of them and the products they were offering. So we worked with the city planning department to look at consistent legislation that dealt with some of these facility locations. No different than a video lottery parlor or a [liquor] store.”
According to a map prepared by the city’s planning department, there are 11 vape/smoke shops in Charleston, eight of which are within 1,500 feet of a school. The legislation would exempt those businesses already in operation.
According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, the use of e-cigarettes and other tobacco products is unsafe because most contain nicotine, which is highly addictive and can harm developing adolescent brains. A study released last fall by the CDC and the Food and Drug Administration estimated more than two million middle and high school students in the United States reported using e-cigarettes in 2021.
Carter, who practiced medicine in Charleston for more than 50 years, said the legislation is a good start. He suggested the city also find ways to better enforce age restrictions for vaping and tobacco products, which are now legally limited to those 21 and older.
Carter said he worries the high number of teens vaping will lead to an increase in overall tobacco use, and that the full effect of teen vaping will be felt years from now.
"The biggest concern is that [vaping] will be a gateway to the use of cigarettes and lead to long-term consequences 20, 30 years from now when they get cancer, lung disease and heart disease," Carter said.
Robinson said he has not heard concerns from any operators of vape shops.
The city’s Planning Streets and Traffic Committee recommended passage of the bill at a meeting Monday evening.
The committee also recommended bill number 7947, which would modify the process for getting city approval for home-based businesses. Under the legislation, home-based businesses that meet certain “no impact” criteria would be given endorsement for a city business license from the planning director.
Businesses that don’t meet the criteria would be required to request a conditional use permit from the city’s Board of Zoning appeals, which would hold a public hearing on the matter to determine if the proposed business would be a nuisance or otherwise detrimental to to neighborhood.
The committee also recommended passage of bill number 7943, which would revise regulations related to the operation of commercial kennels to the city’s land use table. The bill would require kennels to have a conditional use permit to operate within the city’s C-8 district.
City council is expected to vote on all three bills at its meeting Monday.