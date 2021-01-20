Charleston City Council voted down a proposed bill Tuesday night that aimed to keep people from standing in and around certain city intersections.
Council voted 18-9 to strike down the bill, with council members Ben Adams, Brady Campbell, Pat Jones, Bruce King, Adam Knauff, Sam Minardi, Chad Robinson, Robert Sheets and Shannon Snodgrass voting to pass the measure.
The bill would have amended Charleston’s traffic ordinance to make attracting the attention of the operator of a motor vehicle in “inherently dangerous intersections or highways” a nuisance. Violating the ordinance would result in a criminal misdemeanor, punishable by a fine of no more than $500 and possible jail time for repeat offenders who refuse to move from these areas.
An “inherently dangerous intersection or highway” was defined by the bill as any intersection within the city:
- where speed limits are 40 mph or higher
- at entrances and exits to interstate highways
- within a one-block radius of a bridge entry or exit
To start debate, council member Joseph Jenkins offered an amendment to the bill, which he said would further define an “inherently dangerous intersection.” If passed, the amendment would have required the city’s planning committee to individually declare which intersections are inherently dangerous, using data on car and pedestrian accidents to prove the intersection is actually dangerous.
Jenkins said this bill will apply to few intersections within the city, and a blanket ordinance may not be the best approach.
Council member Keeley Steele, the only council member to vote against the bill during committee, said even with Jenkins' amendment to narrow the focus, she would not support the bill because it's still too broad.
The amendment failed on a tied 13-13 vote, with only council member Deanna McKinney abstaining. She instead asked to table the bill, but no council member seconded her request.
The most pointed criticisms during the hour-long debate were toward the bill’s ramifications on free speech and the First Amendment. The American Civil Liberties Union of West Virginia strongly urged council members to vote against the bill, saying it will affect panhandling, politicians doing honk-and-waves, union member picketing, news media, student-led and charitable fundraisers and protesting on public property.
The Supreme Court has held that the First Amendment covers charitable appeals for funds, protecting free speech from government regulations on panhandling.
Council member Becky Ceperley, who voted for the bill in committee, said during debate she was going to vote against the bill after hearing more constituent concerns and looking back at similar ordinances that had been proposed.
Ceperley said city council members pulled a similar bill to this one during former mayor Danny Jones’ administration, citing free speech concerns and spending unknown amounts of time and legal fees if the ordinance were to be challenged.
“Many of the issues that caused us to pull that bill in a previous administration apply to this one even though it’s written a little differently,” Ceperley said. “The issues are still there.”
Council member Caitlin Cook, who said she also worried about a First Amendment lawsuit, asked City Attorney Kevin Baker, “If the City of Charleston were to be taken to court, in your best guess, what do you think would happen?”
Baker said his office drafted Robinson’s bill with a constitutional challenge in mind, but noted his previous comments during the public safety committee meeting about the potential legal ramifications of restricting the public’s use of public property.
“I think that when you are limiting people’s rights to be on the public sidewalks, you’re walking a very narrow line, and so I do think a court could go either way with that decision,” Baker said.
King, who supported the bill, dismissed the concerns of a First Amendment lawsuit.
“I believe it’s a good step in order to protect our citizens at roads and intersections,” King said. “Maybe somebody will sue us, but we have to put the safety of our constituents and the public above worrying about a lawsuit.”
Robinson, who sponsored the bill, said he was also not concerned with the constitutionality of the bill. He also said it wouldn't affect the fundraising abilities or rights of people ACLU-WV says it will affect.
“This bill gives the city and our police a mechanism to help with public safety in Charleston,” Robinson said.
Council member Bobby Reishman, speaking on why he was voting against the bill, said it's going to create more problems than solve.
“It’s unenforceable, it makes no difference and all we’re going to do is cost the city a bunch of money,” Reishman said.
Robinson, who represents portions of Charleston’s Kanawha City neighborhood, said the idea for the bill originated from his constituents’ concerns, and he was going to see their concerns through.
“I will be voting, again, for what my constituents asked me to do, and I can go back after tonight’s vote and tell them I did that,” Robinson said.