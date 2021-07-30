Charleston City Council on Monday will consider a bill that would ban conversion therapy on minors.
Conversion therapy is any practice or treatment that seeks to change a person’s sexual orientation or gender identity.
Councilwoman Caitlin Cook, who introduced the bill, said she’ll offer an amendment Monday that will clarify that the ordinance would not apply to a clergy member or religious counselor acting in a pastoral or religious capacity and not in the capacity of a medical or mental health professional.
“The amendment that I am offering clarifies better who this pertains to and how it maintains religious liberties,” Cook said.
If a clergy member or religious leader is also a licensed mental health provider, it would have to be determined whether the clergy member acted as a pastor or a licensed therapist, Cook said.
“If you are a clergy member or a religious spiritual leader, you have the option to continue to do what you do and this wouldn’t apply if you give up your license,” Cook said. “You could still do everything you’re doing within your church, within your pastoral counseling arena but you would need to not have that license.”
If the bill passes, Charleston would become the first in the state to ban conversion therapy.
Cook said 24 states and 96 municipalities have laws banning the practice.
Councilman Courtney Persinger has proposed that the city council pass a resolution condemning conversion therapy instead of banning it.
While he said he opposes conversion therapy, Persinger argues the practice doesn’t happen within city limits, and therefore a ban wouldn’t help anything.
“A resolution would cover the feelings of most people that it should be banned, but a ban can really only come from the state,” Persinger said.
According to Fairness West Virginia, a statewide civil rights advocacy organization, conversion therapy is a mostly underground practice because it’s condemned by every major medical association. They point to a 2019 study from the University of California, Los Angeles that estimated there are nearly 700,000 victims of conversion therapy in the United States.
“For those few practitioners who still use the pseudo scientific practice, we need to make sure our kids are protected,” Fairness West Virginia said in a statement. “The consequences of going through conversion therapy are simply too high to ignore.”
Charleston City Council meets at 7 p.m. Monday at Charleston City Hall.