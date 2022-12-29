Nationally-Recognized, Quality Local Journalism..

Click here to stay informed and subscribe to the Mountain State’s Trusted News Source.

Click #isupportlocal for more information on supporting our local journalists.


Learn more about HD Media

Jonathan Storage will leave his role as Charleston's city manager for another job early next year.

Storage has accepted a role in the federal government, Mayor Amy Shuler Goodwin and Storage said in separate statements to the Gazette-Mail Thursday.

Lori Kersey covers the city and county. She can be reached at 304-348-1240 or lori.kersey@hdmediallc.com. Follow @LoriKerseyWV on Twitter.

Tags

Recommended for you