Charleston city official resigns following arrest, misdemeanor charges

A Charleston city official charged with three misdemeanors related to a November 2019 incident involving her 3-month-old child, the infant’s paternal grandmother and Charleston Mayor Amy Shuler Goodwin has resigned, according to the city.
Alexandra Gallo, 31, submitted her resignation Friday afternoon, the city’s chief of staff, Matthew Sutton, said Tuesday night following a City Council meeting. Gallo was named the city’s community relations coordinator when Goodwin took office in January 2019.
WCHS-TV reported in November 2019 the details of Gallo’s arrest, in which she was initially charged with one count of felony burglary after allegedly forcing open a door to her infant’s grandmother’s home to retrieve the child. Charleston police officers arrested Gallo in the early morning hours of Nov. 2.
The burglary charge was reduced to three misdemeanors, and Gallo pleaded guilty to battery, public intoxication and trespassing, according to a court filing.
WCHS later reported on body camera footage from the officers involved, obtained through a public records request, that showed Goodwin arriving at the scene to take custody of the child. Goodwin is the infant’s godmother.
The TV station also reported on Gallo’s prior arrests, including four DUI-related arrests in Kanawha County before she was hired by the city.
Sutton said all city employees must undergo background checks, but would not say what the city found in Gallo’s.
“I’m not going to get into what the city was aware of, before or after that,” he said. “I will say that the city does do background checks on all of our employments, and those background checks are limited in the state of West Virginia. So what we know about employees that come in is through those particular background checks, but those are all confidential so I can’t get into what we’re aware of.”
Sutton said the city has not made a decision if a replacement will be hired.
“Her resignation was accepted, and we move forward now trying to determine whether or not we’re going to fill the position or we’re going to look in a different direction, trying to figure out what’s next,” he said.