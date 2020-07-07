Charleston closing Capitol, Hale streets for outdoor dining this weekend

Blocks of Capitol and Hale streets, in downtown Charleston, will be closed from 3 p.m. Friday to 9 p.m. Sunday to allow for additional outdoor dining opportunities, Mayor Amy Shuler Goodwin announced Tuesday.
"The City is committed to helping out small businesses," Goodwin said in a news release announcing the closures. "We have been working with restaurants for months to create an outdoor dining plan that is safe and gives our small businesses additional seating capacity."
Capitol Street and Hale Street will be closed from Kanawha Boulevard to Lee Street, according to a news release from the city. One lane of Hale Street, from Kanawha Boulevard to Virginia Street, will remain open to allow access to the South Side Bridge. Virginia Street and Quarrier Street will remain open.
Goodwin said the closures are being used a pilot program and could be expanded to include additional restaurants in other parts of the city.
Emergency service personnel will have access to Capitol Street and Hale Street throughout the closure.