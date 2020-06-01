Charleston closing portion of Kanawha Boulevard on Sundays in June, July

Charleston's Kanawha Boulevard will be closed from Court Street to Greenbrier Street from 7 a.m. to 8 p.m. every Sunday in June and July, Mayor Amy Shuler Goodwin announced on Monday.
The closure was ordered to "allow social distancing space for those who would already be using the area for exercise and safe outdoor time," Goodwin said.
No special activities or events will be held along the 1.6-mile stretch of the Boulevard included, and public congregation will be discouraged during the Sunday closures, according to the mayor.
Removing vehicular traffic from the Boulevard one day per week is being done simply to provide "safe areas for walking, biking and running," she said.