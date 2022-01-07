A Charleston committee tasked with reviewing the capital city’s contracts with cable television companies is recommending the city renew its agreement with Suddenlink and enter an agreement with a Parkersburg company.
The city’s select committee on cable franchises earlier this week approved seven recommendations, including that Charleston renew its agreement with Suddenlink for five years and enter a new contract with CAS Cable for 15 years.
The committee also recommended that documents each company is required to submit be reviewed on a yearly basis by a City Council committee.
“Essentially, we’d have a public hearing every year through a standing committee, and they would request the complaint information, all this information that we’re permitted to get from Suddenlink and should be getting, and go through it and let people inform the committee of how that’s going,” committee Chairman Ben Adams said. “And if it’s going poorly, that’s the idea behind the five-year term, especially with Suddenlink.”
Adams said the committee’s goal with the recommendations is accountability. It wants the city to have a more active role with its agreements with cable companies, Adams said.
The committee was formed in November 2020 to review and hear public comments on Suddenlink’s contract, which expired late last year. Although expired, the contract remains in effect unless revoked.
A bill outlining the city’s proposed Suddenlink contract introduced Monday says public hearings produced opposition to providing the company with a lengthy contract but did not produce substantial public opposition to a renewal of the contract.
At a meeting Monday, Suddenlink representatives opposed having an agreement for five years. The company has instead proposed a 10-year contract.
“Suddenlink welcomes competition and appreciates the work that the City has put into this process. However, it is imperative that the City create a level playing field so that all providers compete under the same terms and conditions in the marketplace,” the company said in a statement Wednesday. “[We] are proposing a 10-year term to more closely match what is being provided to our competitor.
“We look forward to continuing to serve the community and working with the City to ensure fair competition,” the company said.
According to the committee’s recommendations, CAS is being extended a 15-year contract to give it time to build out its infrastructure in a market where it currently has none.
The select committee also recommended changing language in the proposed contracts with both companies to require them to have a local office in Kanawha County.
Another of the committee’s recommendations is that Charleston and Kanawha County jointly explore improving broadband internet access, speeds, reliability and infrastructure, and to use funds collected in the Suddenlink and CAS cable franchise fees to hire a consultant to assist in the process.
If the city finalizes an agreement with CAS, the company would expand into North Charleston and the city’s West Side during the first quarter of 2022 and work to reach all other parts of the city after that. The timing that it would take to reach the rest of the city would depend on how quickly it can get approval to get on power poles in the area, operations manager Lisa Wilkinson has said.
“We are excited for the opportunity to expand into the City of Charleston and appreciate the Select Committee’s hard work reviewing our application and Cable Franchise agreement,” Wilkinson said in a statement Wednesday.
“As a locally owned West Virginia company, CAS Cable has always had the goal of helping build better communities by providing great service through cutting edge technology. We are excited to bring our high-speed Internet service, at speeds up to 3 Gigabits per second, HD video options, and advanced communication services along with superior customer service to the City of Charleston.”
CAS also is seeking agreements with the Kanawha County Commission and the city of South Charleston. A public hearing on CAS’s potential agreement with the commission is scheduled for Thursday evening.
The company has said that, pending agreements with local municipalities, it intends to open an office in the area and hire local employees.
Bills outlining contracts with CAS Cable and Suddenlink were introduced to the City Council during its meeting Monday. Both have been referred to council’s Finance Committee.