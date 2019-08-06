Charleston community, law enforcement mingle at National Night Out event

Charleston community members visited with local law enforcement and participated in activities at the annual National Night Out event in Orchard Manor on Tuesday.
“An event like this, there’s a lot of smiling faces, there’s a lot of happy people [and] a lot of police officers interacting with the community,” said Sgt. Jason Webb, public services division commander for the Charleston Police Department.
National Night Out is a crime and prevention national event, which involves citizens, law enforcement agencies, civic groups, neighborhood organizations, neighborhood crime watch groups and local officials. It aims to do four things: heighten crime and drug prevention awareness; generate support for, and participation in, local anti-crime programs; strengthen neighborhood spirit; and send a message to criminals letting them know that neighborhoods are organized and fighting back.
“It shows that communities can come together to basically snuff out crime all across the country,” said Charleston Cpl. Tim Jarrett II. “It shows criminals that the communities are not going to stand for it anymore. [We’ve] just got to keep crime down in our communities.”
At this year’s event, there was entertainment for both children and adults like fingerprinting, a bounce house, an egg hunt and an emergency services parade.
“We have the law enforcement officers hide the eggs and in those eggs; they say you may have won a prize or a large prize, so they get to have a little fun,” said Marsha Hopkins, a National Night Out event worker.
Hopkins said the event gives the community an opportunity to visit with the local law enforcement, fire department and first responders, and that it’s really positive for the community.
There were also booths set up at the event to help adults in the community.
Emma Rexroad with Unicare was at her booth informing community members about the health plan and benefits that Unicare offers.
“I think that it’s great for the community, especially here, because sometimes people don’t have the ability to get out and see what opportunities and what programs the community has for them and so I think by bringing it to people, they’re more likely to be able to get out and figure out what programs there are and how we need to help them,” Rexroad said. “I think that there’s a lot of programs that offer a lot of free things, but people just might not necessarily have the means to figure that out so by us coming to them, they’re more likely to take advantage of that.”
Shelsea Payne, from Connect Child Care, was also there informing local community members about how Connect Child Care can help families afford and pay for child care necessities.
“I think it’s a great way for community outreach and especially companies like us,” Payne said. “Some people don’t know that they’re eligible unless they seek us out and ask questions and know that they’re eligible for our services, because some of them are afraid of the income guidelines and whether or not they’re able to qualify, and we’ll encourage them to come and apply anyway.”
Both Jarrett and Webb appreciated the opportunity to interact with local community members at the annual event and remind people of their main goal — to do what’s best for the community.
“We always try to be vigilant,” Jarrett said. “We’re always courteous and kind. We treat everybody as equals from the smallest to the oldest.”
“Despite what you see and hear sometimes, we are here to help,” Webb said. “We do want what’s best for the community, so if you’re out and about and someone tells you something, research it yourself. Look into it yourself. Make a decision for yourself and make sure it’s an educated decision.”