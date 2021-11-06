Not everyone supports a proposal to reduce the size of the Charleston City Council and its number of wards, but everyone agrees – the council is large.
With 26 members, (27, including the mayor, who also votes on city matters) the Charleston City Council has more members than all but three of the councils in the 25 most populated cities in the United States.
Only New York City with 51 members; Chicago, 50; and Nashville, 40, top Charleston.
Of course, those cities are far larger: New York's population is 8.8 million, nearly five times larger than West Virginia's, meaning city council members serve areas composed of an average of more than 172,000 people apiece. In Chicago, council members serve an average of more than 54,000 apiece in a city of 2.7 million people. Nashville is the smallest of the three cities with 678,000 people and council members serving an average of nearly 17,000 each.
Then there's Charleston, where the population fell to 48,864 in last year's census, calculating to council members serving an average of 1,879 people each.
"We have a very large city council," city attorney Kevin Baker told council members Monday. "I think that Charleston stands out as one of the larger city council numbers, probably in the country."
Councilwoman Jennifer Pharr last week proposed cutting council wards from 20 to 10 and possibly cutting the number of at-large members. In her first term as an at-large member, Pharr said the size of city council is something that’s been on her mind since before she decided to run for office.
“We have a council for a population that's exponentially larger than ours,” Pharr said.
Pharr said she proposed the reduction after looking into how many city council candidates have run unopposed in elections over the past few years.
In the 2018 general election, of the 20 city council wards, only six had more than one name on the ballot. That included one ward where an incumbent councilman died too late to have his name removed from the ballot.
"It's one of the things I didn't understand,” Pharr said of the city council’s size. "And as you can see, there are people that, they vote for things to go back to committee and say they'll come to the meeting, and they don't come, nor do they come to council. So, I don't understand.”
The city is in the midst of re-drawing its ward map. Charleston’s population has declined over the years -- it was 51,400 in 2010 -- but the council is the same size now as it was in 1983, when the city's population was 30% larger.
Across the country, city council size isn’t driven by population alone, said Jim Brooks, director for housing and community development at the National League of Cities.
Rather, the structures of city councils are driven by how each state has grown and how the issues of democracy played out in those communities, he said.
“Cities have grown and shrunk and their councils have remained the same over time,” Brooks said. “It’s not like the US Congress that has a fixed number of people per number of seats ... The structure of local governments were not built based purely on the number of people in the community.”
The first recorded meeting of the Charleston City Council in 1867 lists seven members, according to the city Clerk’s Office. By 1916, the city had 15 wards, and, as far as the Clerk's Office can tell, five at-large council members. The city added a 19th ward in 1958. A special election in 1966 added a sixth at-large council member. By 1983, there were 20 wards and six at-large seats.
The city last changed the number of wards in 2014, dropping from 21 to 20. That change was made as the city redrew its ward lines after the 2010 Census. A proposed 21-ward solution at the time would have had one ward crossing the Kanawha River, according to Gazette reports at the time.
Some arguments for keeping the council at its current size have centered on council member workload and the layout of the city.
Councilman Pat Jones on Monday said the last time the council considered reducing its size, council members' research found that in places with smaller councils, those members worked full-time for the city and had high salaries.
“It was bought up that the people, the people wanted to be that many people,” Jones said. “They wanted representation. They didn't want five or six people to represent the whole city of Charleston. And if you think five or six council people can take care of all the calls, I don't know how many calls people get in this room, but my phone can ring at 2 o'clock in the morning and I answer it.”
Jones questioned whether a person living in, for instance, Kanawha City, would know what the people of North Charleston need.
“I just feel like where we're at, everybody's doing their job,” Jones said. “If you're doing your job in your ward, you're a pretty busy person to not be a full-time person on the city employment.”
Brooks said the majority of city council positions across the country are part-time.
“Even in Washington, D.C., a city of nearly 700,000 with 13 council members, only two positions (mayor and council president) are technically full-time jobs where a salary from the local government is the sole source of income,” Brooks said.
In Charleston, the city pays council members $250 per meeting. Of 26 members, 15 elect to enroll in PEIA and dental and vision coverage. Charleston spends an average of $353,731 in tax money annually on council pay and benefits, according to the city.
By comparison, Huntington, with a population of 46,842, has 11 city council members and budgeted about $92,000 on city council salaries, including Social Security and retirement, during the 2021 fiscal year.
Bobby Reishman, a Charleston councilman of about 23 years, said a large council isn’t a bad thing.
“To me, there’s a big advantage to having a large council,” said Reishman, who represents Ward 16. “Number one, obviously the people represent more of their neighborhood than they would otherwise if they had vast constituents all over the city.”
Having more council members also allows more people to participate who couldn’t otherwise if the job took up more time, he said. He added that the current size also means council members can get elected by walking around and talking with people in their neighborhoods, rather than based on expensive ad campaigns.
“Just the fact that’s it’s larger than a lot of places doesn’t mean anything, basically,” Reishman said. “Maybe it’s better than any place else.”
The timing -- during the city's effort to finish redistricting -- is another concern.
Mayor Amy Goodwin said she isn't opposed to looking into changing the size and makeup of the council, but it's something officials should carefully consider.
"I think that it definitely needs to be something that we plan for, and that we take our time and be considerate and thoughtful about," Goodwin said. "I think that now, having gone through and watching this process now, [I] have a really good understanding that this is going to take time.
"[I]n my opinion, it'll be really hard to reduce the size of council before the next election. Because there's a lot of tedious work."
City officials have said their goal is for the council to approve a final version of its new ward map at the council's Nov. 15 meeting so Kanawha County can draw its precinct maps in line with the city wards.
Baker told the council Monday the city could legally reduce the size of the council at another time rather than during redistricting. Changing the number of at-large council members would require changing the city's charter.
"Unlike the state, which is only allowed to do redistricting once every 10 years after the census, there's no similar requirement on municipalities," Baker said. "So if, for example, you all opt to adopt a map of 20 wards but decide it would be better to have fewer wards or more wards, however you want, you can do that next year, two years, whenever you want."