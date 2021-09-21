At its meeting Monday night, Charleston City Council approved three purchases: an ambulance and self-contained breathing apparatuses for the fire department, and a fall protection system for the Coliseum and Convention Center.
The city will contract with Evan Corporation for $134,810 to design and install a horizontal lifeline fall protection system for workers in the catwalk and upper areas of the Charleston Coliseum and Convention Center. Fall protection systems minimize the risk of falling for workers who work at heights.
Coliseum director Patrick Leahy told the council finance committee that installing the fall protection system is needed to bring the coliseum into compliance with requirements from the Occupational Safety and Health Administration.
"The Coliseum, when it was built, did not install a fall protection system," he said. "In 2001, OSHA updated its compliance requirements."
The Coliseum's current solution for safety does not meet OHSA guidance, Leahy said.
The city will also purchase a 2022 Ford F-450 4x4 ambulance for $185,002 from Atlantic Emergency Solutions for the fire department.
It will also purchase five self-contained breathing apparatuses for $94,419 from Atlantic Emergency Solutions for the fire department. The devices provide breathable air where there's smoke.
The city also issued a proclamation honoring Captain James David Byrd, a 22-year veteran of the Charleston Fire Department who died last week.
Council also passed a resolution honoring Councilman John Kennedy Bailey, who died last week.