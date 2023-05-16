People will soon be able to rent motorized scooters in Charleston.
Charleston City Council on Monday approved an agreement with Bird Global for the operation of a scooter rental business.
In August last year, council passed legislation legalizing the use of scooters on city streets and establishing rules for their use, paving the way for a scooter rental business to open in the city.
Under the agreement, the city of Charleston will share 20 cents of each ride the Miami, Florida-based business offers in the city.
Council’s vote for the agreement was nearly unanimous.
Only Ward 11 Councilwoman Shannon Snodgrass voted against the agreement. Snodgrass also voted to oppose legislation that made the scooters legal in the city. She said Monday she remains opposed to allowing the scooters in the city.
Snodgrass said the city is "years behind to this punch," and other cities that have allowed scooter rental businesses before have since ended them.
"We did not include some of the things some of the cities that have been somewhat successful by requiring driver's license, some other things,” she said.
She said the city's police department is understaffed and would not be able to enforce the city ordinance about them.
"I think that we are posing a risk to all of our residents that pay taxes that live and work here," Snodgrass said. "And when you're driving a 4,000- or 8,000-pound vehicle and a scooter you're not anticipating — there's going to be a learning curve. And I do want a roll call vote. I want to be on the record that I would like no part of this. Absolutely no part of this."
Councilman Emmett Pepper, one of the resolution’s sponsors, said the devices will allow more transportation options city residents and tourists alike.
“Electric scooter rentals have been an important and vital option for folks to get around to cities... all across the country that allows tourists who don’t want to try to navigate parking in a new place to easily get from the hotel to sites or businesses they want to visit, allows people who simply don't want to drive their car to have a cheaper and more fun option than calling a cab or an Uber,” Pepper said. “It also allows people who have no other transportation to have a different way... to get to the transit mall without having to wait on a different bus and then transfer there at the transit mall.”
The business will be based on an mobile phone app with GPS that will tell users where in the city the scooters are, he said. Users will take a photo of their rented scooters when they park it so that users and the city know where it’s parked.
Pepper said the city’s contract with Bird Global includes provisions beyond the company’s standard agreement with cities, including allowing no more than 150 scooters citywide, a requirement scooters be parked in a way that allows three feet of space for walking on sidewalks. The city will also have no-go and no parking zones for the scooters.
Also Monday, council approved a resolution allowing Mountaineer Gas company a right of way and easement to build a gas pipeline along Baker Lane near Cato Park. The gas company will pay $6,200.
Moses Skaff, senior vice president of the gas company, said the company is upgrading its service in the Edgewood Summitt area by replacing about 4,000 feet of pipe. Skaff said once construction starts in about two months, one lane of traffic may be shut down during the day time, but the road will not be completely closed.
Also Monday, council rejected a $3.6 million street paving contact with Cross Lanes-based Mr. Asphalt after a company representative complained about a bid addendum that prohibited paving on all but one Saturday of each month. Greg Boggess Sr. made the comments as a public speaker earlier in the meeting.
Boggess said the company could get the work done in the six months allowed but said allowing one Saturday could be an issue weather conditions prevent the contractor from working.
"I'm just saying this was the first time ever that the Saturdays have been taken away from any contractor in the city," he said. "I've been doing this 50 years for the city."
City manager Ben Mishoe said both companies that bid on the work acknowledged the addendum before submitting their bids.
"The way we made the addendum to the bid is standard and it's very clear in that addendum that the winning bidder would be able to work one Saturday per month and that was it, and that was in the bid addendum before the bids were submitted and was acknowledged by both of the bidders," Mishoe said.
Councilwoman Jennifer Pharr said Boggess' comments made her nervous the company wouldn't able to fulfill the contract as written.
City attorney Kevin Baker said in the event council votes down the bid, the city has the option to rebid the paving contract or hire another bidder.
