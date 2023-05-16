Nationally-Recognized, Quality Local Journalism..

People will soon be able to rent motorized scooters in Charleston.

Charleston City Council on Monday approved an agreement with Bird Global for the operation of a scooter rental business.

Lori Kersey covers the city and county. She can be reached at 304-348-1240 or lori.kersey@hdmediallc.com. Follow @LoriKerseyWV on Twitter.

