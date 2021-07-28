A Charleston City Council committee has approved a bill that would ban conversion therapy on minors, moving the bill one step closer to becoming law.
The rules and ordinance committee passed the bill Tuesday. It now goes to the full city council for a vote.
Conversion therapy is any practice or treatment that seeks to change a person’s sexual orientation or gender identity.
During the committee meeting Tuesday evening, Carling McManus, a Charleston resident and business owner, spoke of her experience with conversion therapy as a teenager in Massachusetts after telling her parents she thought she was gay.
McManus also submitted a written statement.
She described therapy sessions that used guilt, shame and humiliation to try and change her sexual orientation.
“I experienced feelings of hopelessness and began to believe that the sessions would never stop,” McManus wrote. “The hopelessness caused me to wish I were dead instead of continuing to live through the humiliation and shame.”
McManus came out again as a 16-year-old while away from her parents at a boarding school. She lives in Charleston with her wife.
“Looking back on my life so far, I think of all that I’ve accomplished despite the paralyzing depression and anxiety, and I wonder what more I could have achieved had the local laws protected me from the harm caused by conversion therapy,” she wrote.
If the full city council approves the bill, Charleston would become the first city in the state to ban conversion therapy on minors.
A statewide ban of conversion therapy is supported by the West Virginia Chapter of the American Academy of Pediatrics, the West Virginia Psychiatric Association, the West Virginia School Psychologists Association and the West Virginia Psychological Association.
"I want to make Charleston a friendly place for people to move here, for people to stay here and for our children to want to come back," Councilwoman Keeley Steele said in supporting the bill. "And so for that reason I will be voting for this bill. I'm going to do it for my city. I'm going to do it for my children, and I implore the rest of the committee to consider doing the same."
The committee on Tuesday rejected a suggestion by Councilwoman Jeanine Faegre to delay the vote until members could hear from more voices on “both sides” of the issue. Faegre said she had received emails and calls from people voicing opinions about the bill, and that she had more to learn about the issue before making a decision.
Councilman Courtney Persinger said he is opposed to conversion therapy, but suggested council pass a resolution condemning the practice instead of banning it.
The bill passed on a voice vote. Persinger was the only “no” vote.