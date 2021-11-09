Charleston City Council’s Planning, Streets and Traffic committee on Monday approved a new version of the city’s ward map.
The committee agreed to recommend the full city council approve Option 2B, a variation of the Option 2 map that city attorney Kevin Baker presented to members during last week’s council meeting.
Option 2B includes Option 2’s version of the nine wards on the south side of Kanawha River with no changes.
Changes were made to Option 2 version of wards 1 through 8 on the north side of the river. Wards 9, 10 and 11 stayed the same as proposed on Option 2 of the map, Baker said.
In Option 2, as presented, Councilman Adam Knauff expressed concerns that his Ward 7 would have included portions of what has traditionally been separate neighborhoods, including the Spring Hill Cemetery area, Capitol Hill, Westmoreland, Garrison Avenue and Wood Road.
To address concerns, the approved version of the map moved a section in the area of Spring Hill Cemetery from Ward 7 into Ward 8. A census block of 208 people in a high rise building on Kanawha Boulevard was moved into Ward 7 to even it out, Baker said.
Adjustments were made to wards 1,2, 3, 4, 5, 6, in order to even out the number of people in each.
Knauff said he was satisfied with the approved version of the map of his ward.
"I'm happy with it, with the caveat that, I think if we do any changes to West Side wards, I think they're going to be smaller, onesie, twosie census block kind of changes, versus these wholesale changes, like we worked out there," Knauff said.
With the city’s population declining to 48,864 in 2020, the city’s goal is to have about 2,440 people in each of its 20 wards.
No matter which map council picked, two council members — Brent Burton in Ward 13 and Brady Campbell in Ward 19, would have ended up in the same ward during the next election. Burton and Campbell live in the same census block as determined by the 2020 census. The city can’t split census blocks into separate wards.
“It’s an unfortunate issue,” Campbell said Tuesday. “You don’t want to have to think about the fact that you’ve got to run against somebody you have to work with on city council.
He added that perhaps he and Burton would get together and talk about one of them running for an at-large seat in next year’s election.
Also Monday, Councilwoman Jennifer Pharr proposed creating a select committee to look into the possibility of reducing the size of city council from its current 26 members. The select committee would also look into the possibility of term limits and whether the council needs to have partisan races, as it does currently.
The committee would take a year to research the issue and then make a recommendation.
“We really need to take a very long look at where we are. And if it’s best for us to reduce it, then it’s best for us to reduce it,” Pharr said. “But to just say that this is how it’s been and we don’t want to cause an apple cart turnover, that has been going on for decades if we’re being honest with ourselves.”
Next up in the city's redistricting process, the proposed ward map will go to the full city council for a vote at its meeting Monday.