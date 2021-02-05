Four Charleston City Council members are calling for the suspension of a local needle exchange operation while city employees are surveyed on the issue.
Council members Bruce King, Shannon Snodgrass, Pat Jones and Chuck Overstreet added the request to a resolution Thursday, calling for the survey of police, firemen and refuse workers, among others.
Twenty city workers have suffered needle-stick injuries over the last three years, according to federal Occupational Safety and Health Administration records.
The resolution did not identify an operator but called for uncertified programs to be paused. Solutions Oriented Addiction Response, or SOAR, a nonprofit group that operates a local syringe program, has been at the center of debate over the issue.
SOAR launched a fundraiser this week to buy puncture-proof gloves for city employees.
“There are things we can debate and things we can do,” said Joe Solomon, a SOAR co-founder. “It seems like this is something we can easily do.”
The group operates a hotline people can call if they find a stray needle. It’s the only program of its kind in the city, although Metro 911 fields calls for needle litter, less than 130 last year, according to the agency.
SOAR has responded to one request for pickup, discarding the material within 40 minutes, said Sarah Stone, a co-founder of the group. The SOAR needle litter pickup line is 304-932-0087.
“We are doing this work and we want to do more of it. Of course, there are constraints, funding, mostly,” Solomon said. “We care about these issues too, but we are interested in exploring solutions to them that do not cause harm to others.”
SOAR is seeking donations of $15 for half a pair of gloves, $30 for a full pair and more. The group said it is working with city refuse officials to determine a preferred type of puncture-resistant glove.